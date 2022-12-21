Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Sails to $950 Million Worldwide
After a huge turnout on Christmas, “Avatar: The Way of Water” surpassed another major box office milestone with $955.1 million in global ticket sales. On Monday, James Cameron’s long-delayed sequel generated a huge $31.5 million domestically and $52.2 million internationally, bringing its respective totals to $293 million in North America and $661 million overseas.
SFGate
Pakistan arrests suspects linked to bombing in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities arrested five people suspected of involvement in last week's suicide car bombing that killed a police officer in the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan's interior minister said Tuesday. Rana Sanaullah Khan made the announcement on Twitter, saying the detainees included the suicide bomber's handler. He said...
SFGate
King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III evoked memories Sunday of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay.
SFGate
Russian sausage tycoon dies after falling from hotel in India
Pavel Antov, a Russian lawmaker and businessman who made his fortune in the sausage industry, died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room while on vacation in India - the latest Russian businessman to die under mysterious circumstances this year. Antov was found dead outside a hotel...
