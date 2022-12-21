ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives

Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WWLP 22News

Storm status for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect for...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Here’s Where You Can Grab Free Christmas Dinner In Central New York

Are you looking for free Christmas dinner here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley? Look no further than Franco's Pizza in Ilion. Each and every year Franco's in Ilion tries to make live a little easier for everyone by providing a free meal for Christmas. While you're wallets are hurting from the shopping of gifts, and let's be real, groceries, this may be the perfect meal to help not break the bank. They do this according to their Facebook page, to give back to the community and provide a happy warm place for those who might not be as lucky this year:
ILION, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead

Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Syracuse’s west side on Christmas Eve. Syracuse police were called to the 600 block of Richmond Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night for a reported shooting with injuries. Police arrived on the...
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces

ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces. The projects include:. Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000. Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad...
ONEIDA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy