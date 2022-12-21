Read full article on original website
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives
Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY; Oswego hard hit
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 12,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. More than 3,000...
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
WWLP 22News
Storm status for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect for...
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead
Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Syracuse’s west side on Christmas Eve. Syracuse police were called to the 600 block of Richmond Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night for a reported shooting with injuries. Police arrived on the...
informnny.com
Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
WKTV
City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces. The projects include:. Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000. Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad...
wwnytv.com
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
