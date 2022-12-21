ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates ask for NY Paid Family Leave expansion to include stillbirth

By James Battaglia, Emma Colling
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advocates are urging the New York Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to expand New York’s Paid Family Leave Law to include parents who have experienced stillbirth.

The current law excludes those individuals, but the new legislation would provide these parents with 12 weeks of paid time off from work after birth. A New York man whose wife recently experienced stillbirth spoke about their experience as a couple, saying she was forced to return to work even after doctors told her to rest.

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

“Crystal, who was also approved by the same paid family leave, had hers revoked as well. Even though she produced a note to her employer from the OB stating that she gave birth naturally and that she was ordered on strict bed rest,” Cristian Ortiz said. “Her employer leaned on the state’s law, and since there was no baby to bond with, no baby that was alive, put her maternal health in danger demanding she return to work.”

All parents in New York State legally qualify for 12 weeks of paid family leave — unless their child dies in the womb or during labor. Advocates say this happens to five families a day statewide.

PIX11

PIX11

