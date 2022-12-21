ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

iBerkshires.com

Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of 'Billy J'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Elm Street's coffeehouse is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on Nov. 1 and was going to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Big sale by realtor Nikki Carchedi; Berkshire Money Management new hires; BEAT debuts Berkshire Green Drinks; Strong Little Souls receives $50,000 donation; Great Barrington short-term rental registration

$8,000,000 property is most expensive property sold in the Berkshires MLS. Alford— Nestled in the hills of Alford sits a fairy-tale house straight out of the Cotswolds or Tudor England. The magical handcrafted home was built in 2011 by the sellers, John W. Littlechild and his wife A. Ruth Littlechild. The property includes a stone-clad English guest cottage, garage, and quintessential red barn.
ALFORD, MA
WUPE

This Massachusetts Historic Building Could See New Life

It's something that we usually take for granted here in the commonwealth, especially in the Berkshires. The fact that we have a lot of historic buildings with some pretty amazing pieces of history behind. It's also sad when one has been forgotten, abandoned, empty, and sometimes falling to disrepair. However,...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Daily Voice

Does This Hoosick Falls Eatery Have Best Burger In Capital Region? Maybe, Customer Says

Of all the restaurants to slap a beef patty between two buns and call it a hamburger, this eatery may just have the best one around, according to one satisfied customer. Rensselaer County restaurant Tammy’s Candy Kettle, located in Hoosick Falls at 5154 State Route 7, “knocked it out of the park” on a recent visit by Joseph Nuccio, reads his post in the Facebook group 518 Restaurants.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
WUPE

How Great Are New England Casinos? New Poll Says We Have The Best!

Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that we just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance of becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, we could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'

EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
EASTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

COVID cases on the rise, trend seen in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Across the nation, positive COVID cases are once again back on the rise and that trend is being seen locally in the Bay State. Over the past month, new positive COVID cases have doubled in the Bay State. Healthcare officials are now urging the public to get tested in an attempt to stop the spread.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

