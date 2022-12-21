Read full article on original website
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of 'Billy J'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Elm Street's coffeehouse is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on Nov. 1 and was going to...
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Big sale by realtor Nikki Carchedi; Berkshire Money Management new hires; BEAT debuts Berkshire Green Drinks; Strong Little Souls receives $50,000 donation; Great Barrington short-term rental registration
$8,000,000 property is most expensive property sold in the Berkshires MLS. Alford— Nestled in the hills of Alford sits a fairy-tale house straight out of the Cotswolds or Tudor England. The magical handcrafted home was built in 2011 by the sellers, John W. Littlechild and his wife A. Ruth Littlechild. The property includes a stone-clad English guest cottage, garage, and quintessential red barn.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Massachusetts
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
This Massachusetts Historic Building Could See New Life
It's something that we usually take for granted here in the commonwealth, especially in the Berkshires. The fact that we have a lot of historic buildings with some pretty amazing pieces of history behind. It's also sad when one has been forgotten, abandoned, empty, and sometimes falling to disrepair. However,...
Does This Hoosick Falls Eatery Have Best Burger In Capital Region? Maybe, Customer Says
Of all the restaurants to slap a beef patty between two buns and call it a hamburger, this eatery may just have the best one around, according to one satisfied customer. Rensselaer County restaurant Tammy’s Candy Kettle, located in Hoosick Falls at 5154 State Route 7, “knocked it out of the park” on a recent visit by Joseph Nuccio, reads his post in the Facebook group 518 Restaurants.
How Great Are New England Casinos? New Poll Says We Have The Best!
Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that we just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance of becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, we could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
Northampton to decide on buying $3.3M vacant church from Eric Suher, report says
A long-vacant church at the corner of West and Elm streets in downtown Northampton now has a price tag following a city meeting earlier this month. Northampton officials discussed buying the church, which has been vacant since 1993 and is owned by Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher, for $3.3 million, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 18-24
A condo in Falmouth that sold for $242,100 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. In total, 110 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $766,002, $452 per square foot.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Two car accident in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Conway and Greenfield Road just before 3:00 p.m. on Christmas day.
Off duty firefighter puts out fire in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire Department was called to a home Christmas Day for a kitchen fire.
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
COVID cases on the rise, trend seen in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Across the nation, positive COVID cases are once again back on the rise and that trend is being seen locally in the Bay State. Over the past month, new positive COVID cases have doubled in the Bay State. Healthcare officials are now urging the public to get tested in an attempt to stop the spread.
Ames Department Stores to return in 2023
A popular discount department store chain could soon make a comeback.
