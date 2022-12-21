Read full article on original website
cyndsu
6d ago
kari...you did not win because more people voted for someone else. all votes were counted, you lost. back under your rock...shhhhhhh
Reply
2
Related
knau.org
New Mexico allocates grants from Gold King Mine spill settlement
Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement. That’s according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office. The outgoing Attorney General announced earlier this month that nearly $4.3 million will be divided among the San Juan...
knau.org
Arizona's top baby names aren't changing
Olivia and Liam again topped the list of Arizona’s most popular baby names for 2022. The Arizona Department of Health Services publishes the list each year. This is the third consecutive year Olivia has been number one in Arizona. It’s remained a popular choice for girls since 2018.
Kari Lake’s ‘Expert’ Witness Undermines Her Election Lawsuit
Kari Lake’s bid to reverse her loss in the Arizona gubernatorial race was dealt an embarrassing blow by her own expert witness on Wednesday. After a judge dismissed eight of Lake’s 10 lawsuit claims, the first day of a trial on her two remaining allegations saw her cybersecurity expert put in a shambling performance from the witness stand. Clay Parikh, who previously spoke at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s voter fraud summit and was reportedly paid $250 by Lake’s attorney for his expert testimony, was grilled about claims that a Maricopa County official deliberately caused a printer error which produced ballots...
knau.org
Wind and snow snarl holiday travel in Northeast and upper Midwest
Wind and snow is still whipping across much of the upper Midwest and Northeast on this Christmas Eve. There have been near-whiteout conditions in parts of Michigan and New York. It's dangerously cold in several states across the country. The wind is blowing snow around so badly that police and firetrucks in some areas have gotten stuck in snow themselves. Tyler Scott from member station Michigan Radio reports more on the latest conditions. Tyler, hey.
Comments / 4