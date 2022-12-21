Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Millions have the same ‘bendy body’ disease as my daughter. Why isn’t the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn’t a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn’t heal. Around the same time, her wrists and knees became sore; her ankles started rolling when...
‘You lose your sense of self’: Kirsty Young says chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity
Kirsty Young has spoken of how a chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity. The veteran presenter hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs between 2006 and 2018 before she left the show to undergo treatment for fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.Interviewed by Lauren Laverne – who took over her presenting role – in a special edition of the programme on Christmas Day, Young revealed that she is feeling “so much better”.She also described how she spent a year seeing various specialists to try to work out the nature of her condition, until...
