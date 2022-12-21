Kirsty Young has spoken of how a chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity. The veteran presenter hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs between 2006 and 2018 before she left the show to undergo treatment for fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.Interviewed by Lauren Laverne – who took over her presenting role – in a special edition of the programme on Christmas Day, Young revealed that she is feeling “so much better”.She also described how she spent a year seeing various specialists to try to work out the nature of her condition, until...

9 HOURS AGO