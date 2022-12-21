Read full article on original website
Should Falcons Re-Sign Emerging LB Lorenzo Carter?
Prior to taking the job as the Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot was one of the NFL's best professional personal evaluators ... and considering the cap-stricken situation he entered in Atlanta, he's had to rely on his ability to find quality, under-the-radar contributors throughout his two-year tenure. Perhaps the...
What is Hugh Freeze saying in this cryptic tweet?
Is Hugh Freeze hinting at his next hire?
Oklahoma’s Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables’ Defense
The future spine of Oklahoma’s defense is starting to take shape under Brent Venables. In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach for the Sooners, Venables landed a trio of linebackers that had him bristling with excitement in his Christmas-themed blazer during Wednesday’s Signing Day press conference.
Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a number of key players tonight against the New York Jets, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.
Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
NFL Draft Profile: Demario Douglas, Wide Receiver, Liberty Flames
Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft
Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level. Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.
NFL Draft Profile: Jake Bobo, Wide Receiver, UCLA Bruins
NFL Draft Profile: Fred Payton, Quarterback, Mercer Bears
Falcons vs. Ravens: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder No. 1 Need
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as Ridder struggled in his first start. The Falcons have not lost faith in the Cincinnati product. Indeed, the franchise believes...
Ja’Marr Chase Moves Up In Latest 2021 NFL Re-Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN released its redraft of the 2021 NFL class, and Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase moved up one spot to the fourth pick. He landed behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Chase supplanted Atlanta's Kyle Pitts for the fourth...
