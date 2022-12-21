Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Thursday NKY HS hoops round-up: Brewer posts 20-20 game for Walton-Verona girls in win over Scott County
Days before Christmas, Walton-Verona senior Grace Brewer put up a huge double-double with 21 points and 20 rebounds helping the Bearcats girls basketball team (5-5) to a 54-47 home win over the Scott County Cardinals. Brewer came into the game averaging 17.1 points per game. Senior point guard McKaila Hatton...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Pair Of Four-Star Running Backs
Scott Satterfield is ready to turn around the Bearcats rushing attack.
Fox 19
Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WLWT 5
Bengals team flight diverted after win in New England
QUEENS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bengals flight back to Cincinnati made a detour after their win in New England Saturday night. The flight was diverted due to apparent engine trouble and landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:45 p.m. The team was in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
moversmakers.org
Faths pledge historic gift to CISE to help kids afford Catholic high school
The Faths keep turning heads with their philanthropy — this time returning to a familiar passion. The foundation of CISE (Catholic Inner-city Schools Education) announced Dec. 21 that it had received a $50 million pledge from Harry and Linda Fath to establish an endowment that will award scholarships to CISE-supported Catholic elementary school graduates to go to local Catholic high schools. In addition, the gift will strengthen student support systems at local high schools to help ensure the continued success of these scholars.
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
Fox 19
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
AdWeek
Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?
Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm
The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
bourboncountycitizen.com
Fr. Thomas Vu Minh Thai
Fr. Thomas Vu Minh Thai, 98, a leader of the Vietnamese Catholic Community that immigrated to the United States in the mid-1970s and beyond, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served in Kentucky for many years, beginning in 1975 in the Diocese of Covington, then in the newly-created Diocese of Lexington through 2007. He was pastor at St. William Church in Lancaster, Our Lady of Mt. Vernon, St. Peter in Lexington, the Church of the Annunciation in Paris, and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Carlisle.
WRBI Radio
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 Batesville
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 , of Batesville passed away Sunday December 18, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on January 14, 2002 the daughter of Nicholas Williams and Julie (Schreiner) Gregg. Jada was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 2020. Upon graduation, she entered the workforce,...
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
WRBI Radio
Local school boards honor departing members, staff
Milan/Osgood, IN — A pair of local school boards recently recognized departing members and staff. Larry Eaton was thanked by the Milan School Board for his years of service as school attorney and received a plaque from board vice-president Gerald Gauck. Eaton is retiring after 40 years as the...
wymt.com
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
Comments / 0