Fr. Thomas Vu Minh Thai, 98, a leader of the Vietnamese Catholic Community that immigrated to the United States in the mid-1970s and beyond, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served in Kentucky for many years, beginning in 1975 in the Diocese of Covington, then in the newly-created Diocese of Lexington through 2007. He was pastor at St. William Church in Lancaster, Our Lady of Mt. Vernon, St. Peter in Lexington, the Church of the Annunciation in Paris, and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Carlisle.

