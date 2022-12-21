ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions

Ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup with the Detroit Lions, I reached out to All Lions publisher John Maakaron to get some inside on arguably the hottest team in the league. 1. Why has Jared Goff been so successful this season?. Goff has worked closely with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Why Free Agent Spending Alone Can’t Finish Bears Rebuild

Complete rebuilds like the one the Bears have undertaken are tricky maneuvers. There are the failures, which can seem like running on a treadmill because they go nowhere if left unchecked. It's more like a maze where the team wanders around without a clue of escape. Detroit did this for several years under Matt Patricia.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a number of key players tonight against the New York Jets, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons

View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. Jackson suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Broncos and, according to ESPN’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys are presumably beating themselves up after blowing a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last week. If Mike McCarthy’s team just sealed the deal, Dallas would have been just two games behind the 13-1 Eagles with three to play and a chance to put real pressure on Philadelphia by holding serve at AT&T Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards

Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Gets One-on-One Lesson From Michael Irvin

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got to meet Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the first time at practice, and immediately, he started learning from the NFL great. Irvin is in town to broadcast the Steelers' Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Dolphins Playoff Picture Clearer (And Better) After Jets Loss

The New York Jets' performance on Thursday night football could accurately be described as ugly, but it most definitely was beautiful when it comes to the Miami Dolphins' playoff outlook. The Dolphins didn't need any outside help at the start of Week 16 to earn their first playoff berth since...
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Ja’Marr Chase Moves Up In Latest 2021 NFL Re-Draft

CINCINNATI — ESPN released its redraft of the 2021 NFL class, and Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase moved up one spot to the fourth pick. He landed behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Chase supplanted Atlanta's Kyle Pitts for the fourth...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Giants Declare Two Out for Game vs. Minnesota

The New York Giants have declared cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Both players have been unable to practice this week. This will be the fifth straight game Jackson has missed since suffering a sprained MCL on a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy