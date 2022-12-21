Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins’ McDaniel on LaFleur’s Class and ‘Very White Teeth’
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel go way back.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. active vs. Packers
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will return from a one-game absence to play in Sunday afternoon’s game against
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Demario Douglas, Wide Receiver, Liberty Flames
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions
Ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup with the Detroit Lions, I reached out to All Lions publisher John Maakaron to get some inside on arguably the hottest team in the league. 1. Why has Jared Goff been so successful this season?. Goff has worked closely with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson...
Centre Daily
Why Free Agent Spending Alone Can’t Finish Bears Rebuild
Complete rebuilds like the one the Bears have undertaken are tricky maneuvers. There are the failures, which can seem like running on a treadmill because they go nowhere if left unchecked. It's more like a maze where the team wanders around without a clue of escape. Detroit did this for several years under Matt Patricia.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jake Bobo, Wide Receiver, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jets fans hope to be like Sauce Gardner in Green Bay, rooting for Packers over Dolphins
When the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, cornerback Sauce Gardner celebrated by grabbing a cheesehead from the stands and parading around while wearing it. On Sunday, Jets fans are now hoping those cheeseheads can come through in their favor against the Miami Dolphins. New...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a number of key players tonight against the New York Jets, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. Jackson suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Broncos and, according to ESPN’s...
Centre Daily
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Cowboys
The Cowboys are presumably beating themselves up after blowing a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last week. If Mike McCarthy’s team just sealed the deal, Dallas would have been just two games behind the 13-1 Eagles with three to play and a chance to put real pressure on Philadelphia by holding serve at AT&T Stadium.
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
Centre Daily
‘What the Hell?’: Falcons Coach Dean Pees Recounts Collision vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees stood in front of the media as he does every week, looking no worse for wear just three days after being hit by New Orleans Saints receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed. Pees was simply standing on the sideline during warmups, talking with FOX...
Centre Daily
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Centre Daily
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Gets One-on-One Lesson From Michael Irvin
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got to meet Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the first time at practice, and immediately, he started learning from the NFL great. Irvin is in town to broadcast the Steelers' Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders and...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Cameron Dantzler, Eric Kendricks
For the third consecutive week, the Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury, the former first-round pick who was having a career-best season in a contract year. Bradbury is dealing with a tricky lower-back injury, which he tweaked during a car accident last weekend. That means backup Austin Schlottmann will...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Playoff Picture Clearer (And Better) After Jets Loss
The New York Jets' performance on Thursday night football could accurately be described as ugly, but it most definitely was beautiful when it comes to the Miami Dolphins' playoff outlook. The Dolphins didn't need any outside help at the start of Week 16 to earn their first playoff berth since...
Centre Daily
Respect Earned: ‘Blessed’ Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Relishes Third Consecutive Pro Bowl Nod
RENTON, Wash. - After coming up short as an alternate selection in 2018 and 2019, Quandre Diggs finally got over the proverbial Pro Bowl hump with the Seahawks in 2020, earning his first all-star selection while leading the eventual NFC West champions with five interceptions. Even though he knew he...
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Chiefs Christmas Eve: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Kansas City Chiefs still have aspirations of being the No, 1 seed in the AFC, while the Seattle Seahawks are still trying to punch their ticket to the postseason. A win by either team won't help them, but a loss could ruin those hopes. Kansas City and the Buffalo...
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Moves Up In Latest 2021 NFL Re-Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN released its redraft of the 2021 NFL class, and Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase moved up one spot to the fourth pick. He landed behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Chase supplanted Atlanta's Kyle Pitts for the fourth...
Centre Daily
Giants Declare Two Out for Game vs. Minnesota
The New York Giants have declared cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Both players have been unable to practice this week. This will be the fifth straight game Jackson has missed since suffering a sprained MCL on a...
Comments / 0