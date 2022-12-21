‘300 Trillion – The Debt Trap’ Documentary, From Rudolph Herzog, Acquired by First Hand Films, Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Glass Onion’ Manages 82.1 Million Hours Watched in Christmas Opening Weekend on Netflix
As expected, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” secured the leading position on Netflix’s weekly movie rankings in its opening weekend on the streamer. A sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunnit “Knives Out,” “Glass Onion” was watched for 82.1 million hours in the Dec. 19-25 viewing window, during which it was only available for the last three days. By Netflix’s estimation, dividing viewing hours by the film’s 2.3-hour runtime, this means 35 million households tuned in.
SFGate
Box Office Report Card: Grading Disney, Paramount and Other Major Studios on 2022 Movies
Two years ago, there was serious concern the box office would ever rebound from the pandemic. In 2021, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” provided glimmers of hope that cinemas weren’t, indeed, relics of the past. But it took until 2022 for movie theaters to truly reestablish their value to Hollywood.
SFGate
James Cameron Cut 10 Minutes of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Out of Concern It ‘Fetishized’ Gun Violence
James Cameron made some conscious editing decisions while making Avatar: The Way of Water, which included pulling footage from the film’s more than three-hour run time to avoid fetishizing gun violence on screen. “I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action,” the director shared in...
SFGate
Apple-Apps-Top-10
9. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio. 3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc. 8. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 9. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio. 10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC. Top Free iPad Apps:. 1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google...
The untold tales behind the walls at the Old Western Saloon in Point Reyes
Point Reyes changes with the years, but the Western remains.
Comments / 0