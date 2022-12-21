J.J. Watt apparently is on the verge of calling it a career. The Arizona Cardinals’ Christmas Day clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a special one for Watt, whose 2-month-old son, Koa, was in attendance at State Farm Stadium. Watt on Tuesday took to Twitter to celebrate Koa’s first NFL game as a spectator and in the process revealed it was his “last ever NFL home game.” The Cardinals, who are out of the running for a playoff berth, round out their 2022 season with road games against the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO