NESN

Shannon Sharpe Warns Mac Jones After ‘Dirty’ Play Vs. Bengals

Mac Jones is starting to build a reputation, one that doesn’t paint the Patriots quarterback in a positive light. Jones drew the ire of many in the football world Saturday when he made a dangerous play at the expense of Eli Apple. After Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped up a loose football and raced to the end zone, Jones ran alongside Apple before cutting down the Cincinnati cornerback with a low hit.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Here’s Punishment Mac Jones Could Face For Eli Apple Block

Mac Jones’ wallet could take a hit this week. The NFL is reviewing the low block the Patriots quarterback laid on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during New England’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, according to multiple reports Monday morning. Jones won’t be suspended, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

How Mac Jones Explained Controversial Block In Patriots-Bengals

Mac Jones said he was not trying to injure Eli Apple when he dove at the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback’s ankles Saturday afternoon. The New England Patriots quarterback explained his controversial block — which Apple and others have called a “dirty” play — during a Monday appearance on WEEI.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones Carted Off Field During Raiders Game

Former New England Patriot and current Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones made an early departure against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Last week’s hero against the Patriots didn’t come nearly as lucky in his follow-up performance. In the third quarter, Jones collided with teammate Maxx...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

NFL Star Rips ‘Dirty’ Mac Jones For Controversial Block On Eli Apple

Once again, Mac Jones is under fire for what some perceive as a dirty play from the Patriots quarterback. Jones slid to deliver a questionable block during a negated fumble return in the fourth quarter of New England’s eventual home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Cornerback Eli Apple, the player on the receiving end of Jones’ block, called out the sophomore quarterback during a postgame conversation with NESN.com’s Sean McGuire.
NESN

What Dolphins Loss To Packers Means For Patriots’ Playoff Hopes

Even after back-to-back heartbreaking losses, the New England Patriots now, again, control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. With the Miami Dolphins losing to the Green Bay Packers, 26-20, on Christmas Day, the Patriots can clinch a wild-card berth by beating the Dolphins at home next Sunday and winning on the road against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Bill Simmons Makes Bold Patriots Claim That’s Hard To Argue

The Patriots are bordering on long-shot territory when it comes to making the playoffs, and there’s certainly no shortage of blame to go around. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as -1100 to miss the postseason, and it’s quite evident Bill Belichick’s grand experiment is a flop.
NESN

Patriots Place Tight End On IR Ahead Of Dolphins Game

The Patriots’ tight end room is in rough shape. New England on Tuesday placed practice squad tight end Scotty Washington on injured reserve, leaving them with just one fully healthy player at the position. Washington was elevated to the gameday roster for Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and...
NESN

Ryan Clark Shreds Mac Jones, Compares Patriots QB To Grayson Allen

A slew of past and current NFL players are ripping Mac Jones for what they believe was a dirty play during the New England Patriots’ loss to the Bengals on Saturday. And Ryan Clark is leading the charge. The NFL player-turned-ESPN analyst delivered an especially strong reaction to a...
NESN

Rob Gronkowski To Make NFL Return In 2023? New Report Leaves Door Open

The smoke surrounding a potential Rob Gronkowski return is billowing. Gronkowski recently teased a comeback by tweeting, “I’m kinda bored.” And while that ended up being a marketing stunt, it certainly sparked some discussion, especially with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles later acknowledging he spoke with the tight end around Thanksgiving.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

J.J. Watt Announces NFL Retirement Plans With Heartfelt Tweet

J.J. Watt apparently is on the verge of calling it a career. The Arizona Cardinals’ Christmas Day clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a special one for Watt, whose 2-month-old son, Koa, was in attendance at State Farm Stadium. Watt on Tuesday took to Twitter to celebrate Koa’s first NFL game as a spectator and in the process revealed it was his “last ever NFL home game.” The Cardinals, who are out of the running for a playoff berth, round out their 2022 season with road games against the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Details Origin Of ‘Gronk Spike’

It ended up being the perfect touchdown celebration for Rob Gronkowski over the course of his NFL career. But the former New England Patriots legendary tight end didn’t start the “Gronk spike.”. Gronkowski shared the origin story of the famed move with Kay Adams on the “Up and...
NESN

How Ex-NFL Exec Expects Robert Kraft To Handle Patriots’ 2022 Woes

The New England Patriots have been the definition of mediocre since Tom Brady’s departure. Still, despite Robert Kraft lamenting that New England hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2018 season, former NFL executive Bill Polian sees no reason for the Patriots owner to consider moving on from head coach Bill Belichick.
NESN

Chargers Clinch Playoff Berth Following MNF Victory

For the first time since 2018, the Los Angeles Chargers are back in the postseason. The Bolts punched their ticket following a 20-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, LA’s third straight win. “It’s just the beginning. This is not our final goal,” said head coach...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Dolphins' Terron Armstead, Jeff Wilson Active vs. Packers

The Dolphins will have most of their regulars in the lineup as they continue their fight for a postseason berth against the Green Bay Packers. Ian Rapoport confirmed that offensive tackle Terron Armstead, running back Jeff Wilson, and linebacker Jaelen Phillips will play on Christmas day. The trio was listed...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

NESN

