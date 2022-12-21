ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How to reset your audio settings in Windows

You're attempting to listen to music or watch a video on your computer. There's only one problem -- no sound. Wait, the sound was working yesterday. What happened?. Problems that seem to appear randomly are an unfortunate staple of Windows, but that doesn't mean they're unsolvable. Also: Top 4 fix-it...
ZDNet

Upgrading my network to 2.5Gbps with the fastest small business and residential firewall: Firewalla Gold Plus

In February of 2022, we looked at some of the best DNS blockers and firewalls for securing your small business and residential network. Among our list of recommended hardware firewall products that were easy to configure and provide the highest performance for a small business or residential broadband connection was Firewalla, a family of products made by a group of former Cisco engineers.
ZDNet

What is cron and how do you use it?

Linux is one of the most flexible operating systems on the planet. There is very little you can't do with Linux… even automate tasks using a simple command line tool. The tool in question is called cron and it allows you to schedule jobs for the Linux operating system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy