Jordyn Woods Posted A TikTok Thanking Her “Genetics” For Her Natural Lips Years After Her Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Revealed She Got Filler Because She Felt Undesirable

Go Northie! The eldest Kardashian-West child had no fear as she took the decked out stage alongside Grammy-nominated singer Sia to perform her song ‘My Snowman & Me’ at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party last night. North West and the Australian crooner stood in a life size gift box and sang the holiday tune as proud mom Kim Kardashian took videos of the whole thing! Sia dressed elegantly in a long, white tulle gown with a matching headpiece, and North looked chic in a shimmering black ensemble. “@Siamusic and North performing Snowman,” Kim wrote on the IG Story, while sister Khloé Kardashian shared similar footage, writing, “We love you @siamusic.”

29 MINUTES AGO