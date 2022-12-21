ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Fire Claims Home; Family Without for Christmas

A fire in Bolton has left a family without a home or any belongings for Christmas. The ADR Fire and Rescue Department was called to 3208 General Howe Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ADR, Buckhead, Bolton, and Northwest Fire responded to the call. It took a total of 24...
BOLTON, NC
cbs17

Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Car strikes tree in Christmas Eve crash

One man was transported to Moore Regional Hospital after a Lexus smashed into a tree on Saturday. Just before 12:30 p.m., traffic on Highway 15-501 in Aberdeen came to a standstill as first responders worked to rescue the driver from the wreckage. The crash occurred near the intersection of Glasgow...
ABERDEEN, NC
WRAL

Cumberland deputy remembered in emotional ceremony

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Edy Zoo

Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

One shot and another injured after shots fired in Deep Run

DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — A shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries and with a condition of critical in Deep Run Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Law enforcement said it happened around noon and they responded to two reports of men shot in Deep Run. They found that four...
DEEP RUN, NC

