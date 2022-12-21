Boy, 12, robbed of sweatshirt at gunpoint in the Bronx; 3 sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for three young suspects in the armed robbery of a 12-year-old boy who had his sweatshirt stolen at gunpoint in the Bronx.

The NYPD released surveillance images Wednesday of the suspects wanted in last Tuesday’s robbery in the Highbridge section.

The victim was cornered by the trio outside a bodega at University Avenue and W. 167th Street around 8:20 p.m.

A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint outside a bodega, police said. Photo credit NYPD

One of them pulled a gun on him as the other two stole his sweatshirt and backpack, police said.

The boy was not physically injured in the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.