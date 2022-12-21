ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Boy, 12, robbed of sweatshirt at gunpoint in the Bronx; 3 sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Du9ux_0jq35Mji00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for three young suspects in the armed robbery of a 12-year-old boy who had his sweatshirt stolen at gunpoint in the Bronx.

The NYPD released surveillance images Wednesday of the suspects wanted in last Tuesday’s robbery in the Highbridge section.

The victim was cornered by the trio outside a bodega at University Avenue and W. 167th Street around 8:20 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDzKk_0jq35Mji00
A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint outside a bodega, police said. Photo credit NYPD

One of them pulled a gun on him as the other two stole his sweatshirt and backpack, police said.

The boy was not physically injured in the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Three people killed in post-Christmas gun violence in NYC: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people were killed in post-Christmas gun violence across New York City on Monday, according to authorities. Police said a 26-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. in the Bronx. The man had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said. He was taken to a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Man shot in the leg after car crash in the Bronx, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A driver shot a man in the leg after a car crash in the Bronx a few weeks ago, police said Tuesday. The suspect and the 30-year-old victim were driving separate vehicles near West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway in University Heights when they collided on Dec. 17 at around 4 a.m., police said. After the crash, the two got into a fight before the gunman opened fire, striking the victim in the right leg, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Christmas Eve car stop leads to arrest in stabbing deaths

NEW YORK - A man accused of a deadly New York City crime spree is under arrest. The NYPD says 35-year-old Roland Codrington of Manhattan is responsible for the murder of a doctor he came across at Marcus Garvey Park and a man found dead on a Lower East Side street. He's also accused of attacking three people inside a Harlem bar. The incidents all took place within the last several days. In what the NYPD calls a random attack, 60-year-old pediatrician Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry was found dead inside Marcus Garvey Park the day before Christmas Eve at 2 a.m. Police say Codrington was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for Christmas shooting, robbery in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a shooting and robbery in Queens that took place on Christmas morning. According to police, an unknown suspect approached a 45-year-old man at around 1:55 in the area of 35-20 103rd Street in Queens. He displayed a gun and demanded the man’s personal items. Initially, the man delayed, and the suspect fired a single shot from the gun, striking his victim in the shoulder. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene and the New York City Police Department The post Suspect wanted for Christmas shooting, robbery in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing of NYPD officer

NEW YORK -- A 26-year-old man is facing assault charges after the Christmas Eve stabbing of an NYPD officer in the Bronx. Police said the officer was wounded in the arm by an emotionally disturbed man Saturday evening near Dekalb Avenue and East 212th Street in Norwood. On Twitter, Mayor Eric Adams identified the officer as Lin Zhen.Adams visited Zhen at St. Barnabas Hospital. According to the mayor, Zhen and his partner were responding to a person with mental health issues. Both Zhen and the suspect were taken to the hospital. In a statement on Twitter, the Police Benevolent Association said, "New Yorkers can celebrate in safety today because heroes like P.O. Lin Zhen are on the street and in harm's way. We're grateful that our brother is going to be OK. His fellow NYC police officers will carry on keeping the peace while he's on the mend."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on Manhattan train, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back aboard a Manhattan train early Monday, police said. The 36-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight on the northbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station at around midnight, authorities said. The suspect then attacked the man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

University Heights: 30-Year-Old Man Shot following Road Collision

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person seen in the attached photo who is sought regarding an assault that occurred in University Heights. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Dec. 17, at around 4 a.m., in the vicinity of West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway, a 30-year-old man was involved in a vehicle collision with an unidentified person.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy