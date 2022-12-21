Read full article on original website
Bonnie Kirker
4d ago
NEWYORKERS whom are #legally in NewYORK ,should #WEAR MASKS # HOWEVER ALL THE ILLEGALS COMMING INTO THE STATE DO NOT HAVE TO!!?) DONT THINK SO ,GOVERNOR # HORSETAIL DONT THINK SO!!!
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams MIA as City Suffers Icy Freeze
Where in the world is New York City Mayor Eric Adams? The mayor left the city Thursday, according to his office, as extreme winter weather hits, leaving New York freezing with icy roads and parts of the city even flooding. He’s expected to return Saturday, his spokesperson told Gothamist, although it’s not clear where he is right now. In January, during the year’s first snowstorm, Adams traveled to all five boroughs of the city. Lorraine Grillo, the city’s deputy mayor, is running things in the interim, and she remained tight-lipped when reporters asked where Adams was. “He might as well be here because we’ve been speaking to each other constantly throughout the day,” she said.Read it at Gothamist
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino
The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
How New York City’s affordable housing problem can be solved
Today, The Post kicks off a weeklong series of op-eds offering constructive suggestions on how to improve New York City in 2023. Here, the first column looks at what can be done to solve the city’s problem of affordable housing. New York is in the throes of a “housing crisis” that never seems to end. Both our governor and mayor use the term. But our efforts to address high costs and a lack of affordability focus too narrowly — on how to provide below-market rental units in the five boroughs, whether through tax reductions or regulation of nearly a million “rent-stabilized”...
AOC helped stuff omnibus bill with pork before voting no
New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushed for earmarks to be included in the House's omnibus package but was the only Democrat to vote against the measure.
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets
He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
Nurses authorize strike at major NYC hospitals; will it happen next month?
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Nurses at some of the largest hospitals in the tri-state area, and in fact, the world, have authorized a strike that could happen as early as January. The nurses’ union says that the labor action may be necessary because hospitals have stretched nurses’ ranks so thin that it’s endangering patients’ […]
NYU emergency room accused of providing special treatment to Schumer, VIPs: report
New York University’s emergency department has been accused of providing special treatment to a variety of VIPs, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), according to a report by The New York Times. The Times reported on Friday that a designated room in NYU’s Langone Health medical center, Room 20, is set aside for patients whose…
Death toll increases as millions across US remain impacted by deadly winter storm on Christmas Day
Four more people died over the weekend from a winter storm in Erie County, New York, as millions across the country continue to be impacted by the cold spell.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
News Channel Nebraska
Nassau County Republican leader says allegations about George Santos' resume are 'serious'
Discrepancies on New York Rep.-elect George Santos' resume are "serious" and the GOP politician "deserves an opportunity" to clear his name in the face of accusations, a top Republican in Nassau County said Monday. "While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious,...
Michigan parents hit New York City streets to track down son missing for 3 months
The parents of a man who disappeared from Midtown three months ago are in New York City hoping to find their son.
This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
Kirk Cameron to appear at two public libraries even as residents call his agenda 'ugly' and 'unwelcome'
Actor-writer Kirk Cameron will be holding a story-hour program for his new children's book at two public libraries soon, but some residents say his agenda is "ugly" and "unwelcome."
Eric Adams warns of NYC service cuts to prioritize migrants as Title 42 expires: 'This can't continue'
Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement before Title 42 expires, saying New York City expects an additional 1,000 migrants per week and is in "urgent need" to avoid cutting services.
