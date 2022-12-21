ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 5

Bonnie Kirker
4d ago

NEWYORKERS whom are #legally in NewYORK ,should #WEAR MASKS # HOWEVER ALL THE ILLEGALS COMMING INTO THE STATE DO NOT HAVE TO!!?) DONT THINK SO ,GOVERNOR # HORSETAIL DONT THINK SO!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York City Mayor Eric Adams MIA as City Suffers Icy Freeze

Where in the world is New York City Mayor Eric Adams? The mayor left the city Thursday, according to his office, as extreme winter weather hits, leaving New York freezing with icy roads and parts of the city even flooding. He’s expected to return Saturday, his spokesperson told Gothamist, although it’s not clear where he is right now. In January, during the year’s first snowstorm, Adams traveled to all five boroughs of the city. Lorraine Grillo, the city’s deputy mayor, is running things in the interim, and she remained tight-lipped when reporters asked where Adams was. “He might as well be here because we’ve been speaking to each other constantly throughout the day,” she said.Read it at Gothamist
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino

The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How New York City’s affordable housing problem can be solved

Today, The Post kicks off a weeklong series of op-eds offering constructive suggestions on how to improve New York City in 2023. Here, the first column looks at what can be done to solve the city’s problem of affordable housing. New York is in the throes of a “housing crisis” that never seems to end. Both our governor and mayor use the term. But our efforts to address high costs and a lack of affordability focus too narrowly — on how to provide below-market rental units in the five boroughs, whether through tax reductions or regulation of nearly a million “rent-stabilized”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets

He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023

It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

910K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy