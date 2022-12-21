ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
