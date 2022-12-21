Read full article on original website
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
Putin says one missile will trigger ‘hundreds’ of warheads in stark message on nuclear deterrence
Russian President Vladimir Putin drew international attention after he warned that even one missile on Russian territory would be met with 'hundreds' of warheads amid an address on nuclear deterrence.
Iran threatens Zelenskyy over speech to Congress, claims it has provided no arms to Russia
Iran took a swing at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he accused Tehran of supplying drones to Russian in an address to the U.S. Congress.
Washington Examiner
China's military is designed to defeat America
China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia
Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
New satellite image of tunnel in North Korea has the US worried. Here's why
CNN's Barbara Starr reports that US State Department officials are "worried" North Korea may resume nuclear testing after new satellite images show a new tunnel being constructed at a remote testing site.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Russian fighter jets are struggling in Ukraine, but Ukraine can't beat their missiles and radars, researchers say
No matter how successful Ukrainian pilots have been, they could still lose the air war without Western help, according to a new think-tank report.
Russia’s army is so ineffective it will probably not be able to take much territory in Ukraine for ‘the next several months’, UK intel says
The UK predicted Russia's army is "unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months."
Republican Senator tells Biden's Secretary of State it's now time to start prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday asking him to begin prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine. Hawley, a longtime China hawk, argued Chinese encroachment on the Indo-Pacific was a bigger threat to the U.S. than Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hawley...
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Russia has stopped using its Iranian suicide drones because they don't work in the cold, Ukraine says
Russia has used Iranian-made drones to target power facilities and other critical infrastructure, resulting in Ukrainian casualties.
