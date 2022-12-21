ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Football 2023 Early Signing Period Tracker

By Hunter Shelton
 4 days ago

Gone are the days of waiting for all of the recruiting dominoes to fall in January and February. The Early Signing Period is now open from Dec. 21-23, and is now where a good chunk of the high-profile commitments occur.

Kentucky football is in the mix for multiple prospects who are set to announce their decisions during the period, many of whom could propel the Wildcats' 2023 class to that next level that could make the class a game-changer in Lexington next season.

As things stand on Dec. 21, UK has 17 hard commits, adding up to the 33rd-best class in the nation — transfer portal additions not included — per 247Sports Composite .

Wildcats Today will have updates all Early Signing Period long, updating who's been officially signed to the roster, as well as where UK's class stands once the dust settles

Shamar Porter - SIGNED

6-foot-3, 192 pounds out of Ensworth (Nashville, TN)

Position: Wide Receiver

Ranking: 4-Star, No. 232 overall, No. 31 WR, No. 4 player in TN

Avery Stuart - SIGNED

6-foot-2, 174 pounds out of Alabama Christian (Montgomery, AL)

Position: Safety / Cornerback

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 265 overall, No. 22 S, No. 19 player in AL

Grant Godfrey - SIGNED

6-foot-3, 215 pounds out of North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)

Position: Linebacker

Ranking: 4-Star, No. 335 overall, No. 26 LB, No. 32 player in GA

Jaremiah Anglin Jr - SIGNED

6-foot-1, 184 pounds out of Lake Wales (Lake Wales, FL)

Position: Safety

Ranking: 4-Star, No. 380 overall, No. 34 S, No. 72 player in FL

Jayvant Brown - SIGNED

6-foot, 220 pounds out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Position: Linebacker

Ranking: 4-Star, No. 397 overall, No. 30 LB, No. 74 player in FL

Anthony Brown - SIGNED

5-foot-10, 170 pounds out of Springfield (Springfield, OH)

Position: Wide Receiver

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 429, No. 59 WR, No. 12 player in OH

Khamari Anderson - SIGNED

6-foot-4, 225 pounds out of Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

Position: Tight End

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 456 overall, No. 24 TE, No. 10 player in MI

Tavion Gadson - SIGNED

6-foot-4, 280 pounds out of Jenkins (Savannah, GA)

Position: Defensive Line

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 633 overall, No. 67 DL, No. 62 player in GA

Koby Keenum - SIGNED

6-foot-4, 300 pounds out of Mars Hill (Florence, AL)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 645 overall, No. 52 OT, No. 28 player in AL

Tommy Zeismer - SIGNED

6-foot-2, 220 pounds out of Boyle County (Danville, KY)

Position: EDGE

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 792 overall, No. 75 EDGE, No. 5 player in KY

Austin Ramsey - SIGNED

6-foot-4, 360 pounds out of Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 792 overall, No. 58 OT, No. 19 player in PA

Ardell Banks - SIGNED

6-foot-4, 180 pounds out of Washington (Massillon, OH)

Position: Wide Receiver

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 839 overall, No. 115 WR, No. 25 player in OH

Malachi Wood - SIGNED

6-foot-8, 300 pounds out of Madison Central (Richmond, KY)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 1149 overall, No. 96 OT, No. 10 player in KY

Ty Bryant - SIGNED

6-feet, 175 pounds out of Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY)

Position: Safety

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 1161 overall, No. 100 ATH, No. 11 player in KY

Nasir Addison - SIGNED

6-foot-1, 190 pounds out of Irvington (Irvington, NJ)

Position: Cornerback

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 1161 overall, No. 110 CB, No. 20 player in NJ

Tanner Lemaster - SIGNED

6-foot-6, 235 pounds out of Washington (Washington Court House, OH)

Position: Tight End

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 1270 overall, No. 56 TE, No. 39 player in OH

Jakob Dixon - SIGNED

6-foot-4, 197 pounds out of Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville, KY)

Position: Wide Receiver

Ranking: 3-Star, No. 1278 overall, No. 185 WR, No. 12 player in KY

This story will be updated as NLI's are signed and updates are announced.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here .

