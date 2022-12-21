Read full article on original website
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com
St. James family wins Christmas lights competition show
Local viewers of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” may have recognized one of the families in a recent episode. Many residents in St. James and the surrounding areas are familiar with the Stier house on Arlington Avenue. Each year Ashley and Chris Stier, along with their children Serenity and Storm, fill the lawn with children’s playhouses that they decorate with lights plus handcrafted and hand-painted accents. Each structure is dedicated to a specific theme, such as the movies “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and more. Traditional Christmas decorations complement the playhouses and an arch of lights decorates the driveway.
Coastal areas flooded, ferries suspended, more flights canceled as NY storm bears down
Patios and streets in Broad Channel, Queens were submerged in flood waters Friday morning Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday night. Here’s how Friday’s looking so far. [ more › ]
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
NBC New York
High Tide Triggers Major Long Island Flooding; Water Levels Top 7 Feet
Major flooding overwhelmed parts of Long Island, New York City and the Jersey Shore earlier Friday, with strong onshore winds combining with high tide to strand cars in what appeared to be multiple feet of water. Nassau County's Freeport, Baldwin Bay and Hempstead Bay saw major coastal flooding, with water...
News 12
Storm causes flooding conditions across parts of Nassau’s South Shore
News 12 viewers across Long Island are reporting high water levels and coastal flooding from the storm. News 12 Long Island’s Caroline Flynn was in Island Park where heavy rain and gusty winds caused major flooding. Other areas reporting flooding include Long Beach, Island Park, Oceanside, Wantagh and Freeport.
longisland.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County Awarded $4 Million to Lead Long Island Regional Clean Energy Hub
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $4 million in funding for Cornell Cooperative Extension Nassau County (CCE) to establish a Regional Clean Energy Hub (Hub) in the Long Island region as part of an initiative to connect local communities with clean energy resources. The Hub will unify the region’s clean...
You Need To Do This Before Weekend Winter Blizzard
Western New York is bracing for a generation winter storm this weekend and while we are waiting for the snow, cold, and wind to come there are some things you need to do to protect your home and car. As we wait for the weekend blizzard here are four things...
How to get around in NYC amid floodwaters, heavy rain, winds and a looming arctic freeze
Flooding near the Hoboken Terminal servicing NJ Transit. Inclement weather in the tristate area has resulted in holiday travel disruptions. It’s shaping up to be a chaotic day in New York City before the holiday weekend commute. Here’s what you need to know. [ more › ]
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
New Yorkers Can Legally Do This For The First Time On Christmas
Come Christmas morning in New York, there will be those that sip egg nog and those that sip spiked egg nog. Heck, Ralphie’s parents in A Christmas Story start drinking wine as soon as the kids start opening presents. But this year, those who imbibe have an extra reason and way to celebrate the season.
Travel Ban In Effect Starting This Morning On New York State Thruway
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. ORIGINAL STORY:. Governor Kathy...
Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’
"The worst is coming Friday," Hochul said. "Do your shopping today and tomorrow. Do your traveling [Thursday]."
Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone
Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
New York legal weed sales to begin next week: Find out where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Adult-use cannabis sales in New York will begin before the year’s end, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. On Dec. 29, a dispensary in Manhattan, operated by Housing Works, will be the first dispensary to sell cannabis in the state since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?
Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
ABA Journal
Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm
An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
Comments / 0