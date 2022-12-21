ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tbrnewsmedia.com

St. James family wins Christmas lights competition show

Local viewers of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” may have recognized one of the families in a recent episode. Many residents in St. James and the surrounding areas are familiar with the Stier house on Arlington Avenue. Each year Ashley and Chris Stier, along with their children Serenity and Storm, fill the lawn with children’s playhouses that they decorate with lights plus handcrafted and hand-painted accents. Each structure is dedicated to a specific theme, such as the movies “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and more. Traditional Christmas decorations complement the playhouses and an arch of lights decorates the driveway.
SAINT JAMES, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

High Tide Triggers Major Long Island Flooding; Water Levels Top 7 Feet

Major flooding overwhelmed parts of Long Island, New York City and the Jersey Shore earlier Friday, with strong onshore winds combining with high tide to strand cars in what appeared to be multiple feet of water. Nassau County's Freeport, Baldwin Bay and Hempstead Bay saw major coastal flooding, with water...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Storm causes flooding conditions across parts of Nassau’s South Shore

News 12 viewers across Long Island are reporting high water levels and coastal flooding from the storm. News 12 Long Island’s Caroline Flynn was in Island Park where heavy rain and gusty winds caused major flooding. Other areas reporting flooding include Long Beach, Island Park, Oceanside, Wantagh and Freeport.
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
New York Post

State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone

Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York legal weed sales to begin next week: Find out where

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Adult-use cannabis sales in New York will begin before the year’s end, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. On Dec. 29, a dispensary in Manhattan, operated by Housing Works, will be the first dispensary to sell cannabis in the state since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?

Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
ABA Journal

Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm

An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

