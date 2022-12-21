ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: December 21, 2022

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* IMPERSONATE PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DWLI: 2
  • FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1
  • VPTA: 1
HERNANDEZ, TIFFANY Booking #: 442902 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 4:55 am Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond
BANDA, NATHANIEL Booking #: 442901 Booking Date: 12-21-2022 – 1:29 am Charges: 26990234 *RPR*FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 DWLI
MISC VPTA Bond: Bond $1398.00
RAMIREZ, PEDRO Booking #: 442900 Booking Date: 12-20-2022 – 8:23 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 DWLI Bond: Bond $1950.00
LAHRMANN, KAYLA Booking #: 442899 Booking Date: 12-20-2022 – 5:24 pm Charges: 23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: Bond $100000.00
CARLISLE, MUSTAFA Booking #: 442898 Booking Date: 12-20-2022 – 3:58 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond
PHILLIPS, THOMAS Booking #: 442897 Booking Date: 12-20-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: 29990027 *MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE

35990248 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $30000.00
DAVIDSON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 442896 Booking Date: 12-20-2022 – 1:57 pm Charges: 26040034 *GJI* IMPERSONATE PUBLIC SERVANT
54040033 *GJI* INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE Bond: Bond No Bond
MAGNUS, TRUMAN Booking #: 442895 Release Date: 12-20-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 12-20-2022 – 11:00 am Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond: Bond $500.00

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

