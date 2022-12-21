Read full article on original website
Related
Strike news – live: Passengers to face significant disruption around New Year, warns Network Rail
Rail passengers have been warned to prepare for “significantly disrupted” travel into the New Year amid a wave of industrial strikes sweeping across the country.The Network Rail warning came as members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry staged a 24-hour strike from 9pm on Boxing Day as part of a long-running campaign for a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which addresses the rising cost of living.Network Rail have urged people to plan ahead and check before they depart as “industrial action means rail travel will...
BBC
Lake District walkers warned 'not to rely on mobile phones'
Lake District rescuers have warned that people are relying "totally on smartphone technology" on the fells. Rescue teams have attended 606 callouts in 2022 up until Boxing Day morning. Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said phone batteries drain "very, very quickly" when it's cold.
BBC
Why some cats just go where they want
From taking up residence in supermarkets to making a hospital their second home, some cats will go pretty much where they want. Some just crave company and attention, says cat biologist and behaviourist Roger Tabor, but "most cats don't do this" and "these are the oddballs". Is it possible to...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Racist abuse will not deter Muslim Hikers' Christmas walk
A Muslim hiking group founder says past racist abuse will not deter a festive trek up one of the UK's most popular peaks. About 200 walkers are to tackle a 7-mile (11.3km) loop around Mam Tor in the Peak District on Christmas Day. Pictures of last year's 25 December event...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
Cost of living: The hidden poverty in England's least deprived area
Christmas is looking "cold and very, very bleak", says Anne-Marie, a domestic abuse survivor who volunteers at her village's toy library. She is one of a number of people who use the food bank in Prestwood, Buckinghamshire, part of which is officially England's least deprived area. The prime minister's country...
BBC
Aer Lingus flight makes U-turn after 'bangs and flashes'
Passengers on board a flight from New York to Dublin have reported hearing loud bangs as their plane was forced to make a U-turn shortly after take off. Aer Lingus flight EI106 was due to arrive in Ireland on Saturday morning, but flew back to JFK airport after a "technical issue".
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
Comments / 0