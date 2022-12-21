ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
Tulsa nonprofit braves cold to feed homeless people

TULSA, Okla. — Several people braved the cold temperatures on Friday to make sure homeless people had something to eat. The nonprofit Tulsa Saints was at the the bus station near W. 4th St. and S. Denver Ave handing out food to homeless people on Friday night. Michael Bryan,...
GUTS Church spreading Christmas cheer to the community

The women’s ministry of GUTS Church gave out toys, hot chocolate and pictures with Santa Claus to thousands of people who came to the event on Friday. It was part of the church’s weekly Friday Groceries ministry. At least 1,000 volunteers -- some as young as 13-years-old -- helped pass out gifts at the GUTS Girls Gives Back event.
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
Light of Hope receives additional funding from Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County Commissioner Chairman Steve Hendrix of District 2 presented Light of Hope (LOH) charity a check for $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds on Wednesday, the county announced. The funds will allow the organization to purchase their existing building site. “Light of...
Tulsa Health Department encourages prescription drug safety during holidays

TULSA, Okla. — With holiday gatherings in full swing, public health officials with the Tulsa Health Department’s (THD) substance abuse prevention program along with the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa (CAPSAT) encourage residents to prevent their prescription medications from falling into the wrong hands. “It’s...
Retired attorney donates artwork to the Rogers County courthouse

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Retired Bill Scarth gifted 10 pieces of artwork to the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Monday to be hung throughout the Rogers County Courthouse, the county announced. The artwork features Arlington Cemetery, State Capitol, Andy Payne, Will Rogers, and several of the courthouse. BOCC...
How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a mission NORAD takes on every December. U.S. Military men and women answer questions kids are dying to know this time of year. “I have always loved tracking,” said Air Force Veteran Stacey Knott. “I grew up tracking Santa. In fact, I grew up right there in Oklahoma.”
Glenpool Fire Department rescues cow from pond

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department rescued a cow from an icy pond on Friday, according to the City of Glenpool. In a social media post, the City said “it’s not just people who need rescuing, especially during these frigid conditions.”. According to the post, the...
publicradiotulsa.org

Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Business Center

The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Business Center to help ongoing efforts to equitably revitalize north Tulsa. Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said Tuesday that TCF purchased the shopping center for one point seven million dollars through a loan. The foundation will roll out its formal plans for the center within a year, Crutcher said Tuesday.
Tulsans brave the freezing temperatures to get outside

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday’s cold temperatures kept a lot of people from shopping. But, at Mom’s Family Diner, the cold and the snow enticed some people to get outside. For David Farmos, the cold brought back good memories. “Just coming out and enjoying the cold weather. It’s...
BBB warns about sharing gut-wrenching Facebook posts

TULSA, Okla. — Local Facebook groups are a popular way to find items, and feel like you’re getting a great deal. But, if you’re not careful, you could wind up getting scammed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the scam works like this, you’re scrolling Facebook and...
nextcity.org

Tulsa Offered To Pay People To Move There. 50,000 Applied.

When remote workers heard they could get $10,000 and a host of perks as an incentive to relocate to Tulsa, applications poured in. Since the incentive launched three years ago, roughly 50,000 people have applied for 2,000 spots. In this episode of the podcast, Next City Executive Director Lucas Grindley...
