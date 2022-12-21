Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit braves cold to feed homeless people
TULSA, Okla. — Several people braved the cold temperatures on Friday to make sure homeless people had something to eat. The nonprofit Tulsa Saints was at the the bus station near W. 4th St. and S. Denver Ave handing out food to homeless people on Friday night. Michael Bryan,...
Tulsa family builds life size igloo to spread Christmas cheer
A Tulsa family is making memories by building a life size igloo. The Selman family has a snow machine and after the recent winter storm, they decided to put it to use.
KOKI FOX 23
GUTS Church spreading Christmas cheer to the community
The women’s ministry of GUTS Church gave out toys, hot chocolate and pictures with Santa Claus to thousands of people who came to the event on Friday. It was part of the church’s weekly Friday Groceries ministry. At least 1,000 volunteers -- some as young as 13-years-old -- helped pass out gifts at the GUTS Girls Gives Back event.
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
KOKI FOX 23
Light of Hope receives additional funding from Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County Commissioner Chairman Steve Hendrix of District 2 presented Light of Hope (LOH) charity a check for $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds on Wednesday, the county announced. The funds will allow the organization to purchase their existing building site. “Light of...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa church gives thousands of families Christmas gifts, hot chocolate, and pictures with Santa
The women of GUTS church added to the church’s weekly groceries ministry with a Christmas giveaway – calling the event GUTS Girls Give Back. They welcomed families to their campus, handing out Christmas gifts, hot chocolate and candy canes and taking photographs with Santa Claus. Children of all...
KOKI FOX 23
OK Historical Society: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” written by Broken Arrow native
The Oklahoma Historical Society shared some Green Country Christmas “fun facts” with FOX23 ahead of the holiday. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” written by Broken Arrow native. According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the popular Christmas song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: was written in...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Health Department encourages prescription drug safety during holidays
TULSA, Okla. — With holiday gatherings in full swing, public health officials with the Tulsa Health Department’s (THD) substance abuse prevention program along with the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa (CAPSAT) encourage residents to prevent their prescription medications from falling into the wrong hands. “It’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Retired attorney donates artwork to the Rogers County courthouse
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Retired Bill Scarth gifted 10 pieces of artwork to the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Monday to be hung throughout the Rogers County Courthouse, the county announced. The artwork features Arlington Cemetery, State Capitol, Andy Payne, Will Rogers, and several of the courthouse. BOCC...
KOKI FOX 23
How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve
TULSA, Okla. — It’s a mission NORAD takes on every December. U.S. Military men and women answer questions kids are dying to know this time of year. “I have always loved tracking,” said Air Force Veteran Stacey Knott. “I grew up tracking Santa. In fact, I grew up right there in Oklahoma.”
Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
KOKI FOX 23
Glenpool Fire Department rescues cow from pond
GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department rescued a cow from an icy pond on Friday, according to the City of Glenpool. In a social media post, the City said “it’s not just people who need rescuing, especially during these frigid conditions.”. According to the post, the...
publicradiotulsa.org
Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Business Center
The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Business Center to help ongoing efforts to equitably revitalize north Tulsa. Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said Tuesday that TCF purchased the shopping center for one point seven million dollars through a loan. The foundation will roll out its formal plans for the center within a year, Crutcher said Tuesday.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsans brave the freezing temperatures to get outside
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday’s cold temperatures kept a lot of people from shopping. But, at Mom’s Family Diner, the cold and the snow enticed some people to get outside. For David Farmos, the cold brought back good memories. “Just coming out and enjoying the cold weather. It’s...
KOKI FOX 23
BBB warns about sharing gut-wrenching Facebook posts
TULSA, Okla. — Local Facebook groups are a popular way to find items, and feel like you’re getting a great deal. But, if you’re not careful, you could wind up getting scammed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the scam works like this, you’re scrolling Facebook and...
KOKI FOX 23
Two Tulsa breweries targeted in smash and grab burglaries ahead of Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — The owners of Nothing’s Left Brewing Company in the heart of Tulsa’s Pearl District are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals who threw a rock through their door and stole their empty cash register. “Cut it out dude, you know?...
nextcity.org
Tulsa Offered To Pay People To Move There. 50,000 Applied.
When remote workers heard they could get $10,000 and a host of perks as an incentive to relocate to Tulsa, applications poured in. Since the incentive launched three years ago, roughly 50,000 people have applied for 2,000 spots. In this episode of the podcast, Next City Executive Director Lucas Grindley...
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
Comments / 0