Valley Stream, NY

RVC museum hosts holiday open house

RVC museum hosts holiday open house

For the first time in more than two years, the Phillips House Museum at 28 Hempstead Ave. in Rockville Centre, celebrated the holiday season by opening its doors to the public for an open house on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event included a variety of different holiday themed crafts for...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
SIBSPlace celebrates the holiday season

SIBSPlace celebrates the holiday season

SIBSPlace, on Merrick Road in Rockville Centre, recently hosted a holiday party for children and families in its program, which is dedicated to helping people cope with severe illness. “This is one of our traditions,” Joanna Formont, the facility’s executive director, said. “I think when there’s a family member with...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Inaugural Winterfest comes to Freeport's Nautical Mile

Freeport’s youth theater organization, Sparkle on Stage, hosted its inaugural Winterfest on the Nautical Mile last Saturday, in collaboration with the Long Island Arts Council, promoting the wide range of wintertime events and activities. Commemorating Sparkle on Stage’s first winter on the Mile, the event was intended to remind...
FREEPORT, NY
Santa Claus comes to Toys for Tots

Santa Claus comes to Toys for Tots

The historic JH Coles Homestead house was the site of the annual Toys for Tots initiative in Glen Cove. Since 1947, the Marine Corps and Toys for Tots has made a difference in the lives of American families by creating a magical winter wonderland for children. The hour-long toy drive took place just before Christmas on Dec. 19 and was sponsored by the First City Project Collective Inc. and the Glen Cove Economic Opportunity Council. With the help of the EOC, an extension of FCP Collective Inc.'s ongoing outreach, children from various parts of Nassau County felt the holiday cheer in the city and received toys, cookies and hot chocolate.
GLEN COVE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

NCJW celebrates Hanukkah at the rec center

The National Council of Jewish Women celebrated the second night of Hanukkah on Monday night with a special event at the John A. Anderson recreation center, located at 111 North Oceanside Rd. in Rockville Centre. During the festivities, children participated in creating fun holiday crafts while they filled their bellies...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committee seeks nominations

Since 2002 the Honorary Patriot Award has been presented annually to individuals nominated by the public and selected by the 9/11 Seaford Memorial Committee in honor of the five Seaford High School alumni lost on September 11, 2001. The SHS alumni are Thomas Haskell (FDNY), Timothy Haskell (FDNY), John Perry (NYPD), Robert Sliwak (Cantor-Fitzgerald) and Michael Wittenstein (Cantor-Fitzgerald).
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bach Jewish Center and L.B.Police Department deliver toys to children

The Bach Jewish Center, the Long Beach Police Department and the Long Beach Police Foundation, delivered 150 toys, care packages and swag bags to children at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside Friday, as cases of pediatric RSV have begun rising in Nassau County. Rabbi Benny Berlin of Bach...
LONG BEACH, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Times … and dates: Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2022

Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2023 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Call 473-4778. Girl...
STONY BROOK, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn's Home for the Holidays dazzles visitors in Georgetown

NEW YORK -- A house located on the corner of Avenue K and East 72nd Street in Georgetown, Brooklyn, has earned a reputation for being the most festive in the neighborhood. When night falls, the magic happens. One by one, the lights come on and the crowds start coming. Many of the dazzling displays were crafted by 21-year-old Austin Ferrazzano, who started this tradition as a kid. He does his own electrical work, carpentry, and design. Many of the decorations are vintage, so he finds and restores them to create elaborate animatronic window scenes. "I'm a Christmas elf, I suppose," Ferrazzano told CBS2....
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Love stories: They met in kindergarten and never lost touch: Caroline and Joseph Ferreri mark 50 years of love, laughter and happily ever after

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Caroline Petosa and Joseph Ferreri met when they were kindergarten students at the former St. John Villa Academy. The year was 1953. But they remember that day like it was yesterday. Then, when St. Ann’s School opened in Dongan Hills two years later, Caroline transferred...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A tiff over restaurant tables on the boardwalk

The City of Long Beach is hoping to head off another clash with Brian Braddish, owner of the popular Riptides restaurant, only a year after the city and Braddish fought over the placement of LGBTQ and other flags on the boardwalk near the eatery. That issue was settled, but the...
LONG BEACH, NY
pix11.com

Winter storm damage hits Queens

Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log.
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hispanic Chamber elects its first woman president

The North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will begin a new era as it rings in the new year, with Constanza Pinilla becoming the organization’s first woman president. Formed in 2019, the chamber helps the Hispanic community by providing education and resources that allow businesses to thrive. Since its inception, the chamber has bridged cultural and language barriers to businesses in need.
GLEN COVE, NY
NBC New York

NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police

A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
BARDONIA, NY

