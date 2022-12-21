Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
RVC museum hosts holiday open house
For the first time in more than two years, the Phillips House Museum at 28 Hempstead Ave. in Rockville Centre, celebrated the holiday season by opening its doors to the public for an open house on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event included a variety of different holiday themed crafts for...
Herald Community Newspapers
SIBSPlace celebrates the holiday season
SIBSPlace, on Merrick Road in Rockville Centre, recently hosted a holiday party for children and families in its program, which is dedicated to helping people cope with severe illness. “This is one of our traditions,” Joanna Formont, the facility’s executive director, said. “I think when there’s a family member with...
Herald Community Newspapers
Inaugural Winterfest comes to Freeport's Nautical Mile
Freeport’s youth theater organization, Sparkle on Stage, hosted its inaugural Winterfest on the Nautical Mile last Saturday, in collaboration with the Long Island Arts Council, promoting the wide range of wintertime events and activities. Commemorating Sparkle on Stage’s first winter on the Mile, the event was intended to remind...
‘Tech the Halls’, Staten Island principal brings the holiday spirit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The halls of Staten Island Technical High School became a winter wonderland on Friday. Principal Mark Erlenwein and his staff sought to deliver a festive sendoff for winter break, resulting in ‘Merrymania’. “This is my 25th year working here at Staten Island Tech...”...
Herald Community Newspapers
Santa Claus comes to Toys for Tots
The historic JH Coles Homestead house was the site of the annual Toys for Tots initiative in Glen Cove. Since 1947, the Marine Corps and Toys for Tots has made a difference in the lives of American families by creating a magical winter wonderland for children. The hour-long toy drive took place just before Christmas on Dec. 19 and was sponsored by the First City Project Collective Inc. and the Glen Cove Economic Opportunity Council. With the help of the EOC, an extension of FCP Collective Inc.'s ongoing outreach, children from various parts of Nassau County felt the holiday cheer in the city and received toys, cookies and hot chocolate.
Herald Community Newspapers
NCJW celebrates Hanukkah at the rec center
The National Council of Jewish Women celebrated the second night of Hanukkah on Monday night with a special event at the John A. Anderson recreation center, located at 111 North Oceanside Rd. in Rockville Centre. During the festivities, children participated in creating fun holiday crafts while they filled their bellies...
Brooklyn native donates $10K in presents to his father’s old middle school
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Stephen Decatur Middle School 35 in Bed-Stuy transformed into a winter wonderland full of gifts for the second year in a row, with $10,000 worth of presents waiting to be handed out to the students. “Our students’ faces are lit up, and we are so, so happy to be a part […]
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 years
Bob and Linda Taylor look over part of their Christmas light display knowing this will be the final yearPhoto bycourtesy of Chris Riley/Times-Herald. Bob & Linda Taylor are always all smiles during the holiday season as they share their Christmas lights at the Christmas House in Glen Cove!Photo bycourtesy of Bob & Linda Taylor at Christmas House in Glen Cove's facebook page.
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committee seeks nominations
Since 2002 the Honorary Patriot Award has been presented annually to individuals nominated by the public and selected by the 9/11 Seaford Memorial Committee in honor of the five Seaford High School alumni lost on September 11, 2001. The SHS alumni are Thomas Haskell (FDNY), Timothy Haskell (FDNY), John Perry (NYPD), Robert Sliwak (Cantor-Fitzgerald) and Michael Wittenstein (Cantor-Fitzgerald).
Herald Community Newspapers
Bach Jewish Center and L.B.Police Department deliver toys to children
The Bach Jewish Center, the Long Beach Police Department and the Long Beach Police Foundation, delivered 150 toys, care packages and swag bags to children at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside Friday, as cases of pediatric RSV have begun rising in Nassau County. Rabbi Benny Berlin of Bach...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Times … and dates: Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2022
Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2023 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Call 473-4778. Girl...
Patriarch of Centerport’s Famed Eagle Family Dies
A male eagle who, with his mate captured the attention of people around the world, died early Friday morning, the Bald Eagles of Centerport group said on Facebook. The bird, affectionally known as Dad, was an estimated 14 or 15 years old, and had fathered Read More ...
Brooklyn's Home for the Holidays dazzles visitors in Georgetown
NEW YORK -- A house located on the corner of Avenue K and East 72nd Street in Georgetown, Brooklyn, has earned a reputation for being the most festive in the neighborhood. When night falls, the magic happens. One by one, the lights come on and the crowds start coming. Many of the dazzling displays were crafted by 21-year-old Austin Ferrazzano, who started this tradition as a kid. He does his own electrical work, carpentry, and design. Many of the decorations are vintage, so he finds and restores them to create elaborate animatronic window scenes. "I'm a Christmas elf, I suppose," Ferrazzano told CBS2....
Love stories: They met in kindergarten and never lost touch: Caroline and Joseph Ferreri mark 50 years of love, laughter and happily ever after
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Caroline Petosa and Joseph Ferreri met when they were kindergarten students at the former St. John Villa Academy. The year was 1953. But they remember that day like it was yesterday. Then, when St. Ann’s School opened in Dongan Hills two years later, Caroline transferred...
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
Herald Community Newspapers
A tiff over restaurant tables on the boardwalk
The City of Long Beach is hoping to head off another clash with Brian Braddish, owner of the popular Riptides restaurant, only a year after the city and Braddish fought over the placement of LGBTQ and other flags on the boardwalk near the eatery. That issue was settled, but the...
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
pix11.com
Winter storm damage hits Queens
Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hispanic Chamber elects its first woman president
The North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will begin a new era as it rings in the new year, with Constanza Pinilla becoming the organization’s first woman president. Formed in 2019, the chamber helps the Hispanic community by providing education and resources that allow businesses to thrive. Since its inception, the chamber has bridged cultural and language barriers to businesses in need.
NBC New York
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police
A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
Comments / 0