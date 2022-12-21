NEW YORK -- A house located on the corner of Avenue K and East 72nd Street in Georgetown, Brooklyn, has earned a reputation for being the most festive in the neighborhood. When night falls, the magic happens. One by one, the lights come on and the crowds start coming. Many of the dazzling displays were crafted by 21-year-old Austin Ferrazzano, who started this tradition as a kid. He does his own electrical work, carpentry, and design. Many of the decorations are vintage, so he finds and restores them to create elaborate animatronic window scenes. "I'm a Christmas elf, I suppose," Ferrazzano told CBS2....

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO