WIBX 950

Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY

In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
Syracuse.com

State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives

Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Jump For Joy: New Trampoline Park Opening in New Hartford

Over the summer, residents of Central New York received the news that Rockin' Jump abruptly closed in New Hartford. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. Good news! It will be reopening with a new name, new owners, and an...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WWLP 22News

Storm status for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect for...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

