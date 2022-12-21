Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY
In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
WKTV
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives
Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
Jump For Joy: New Trampoline Park Opening in New Hartford
Over the summer, residents of Central New York received the news that Rockin' Jump abruptly closed in New Hartford. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. Good news! It will be reopening with a new name, new owners, and an...
He’s a Mean One! Rome Police Share Hilarious Christmas Video with the Grinch
No better way to get into the holiday spirit than a laugh from your local law enforcement. The City of Rome Police Department is back again with their annual Christmas video. For the past two years, they have put something fun together to help Central New Yorkers get into the holiday spirit.
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
A love story just in time for Christmas: Couple married at Mom’s diner where they had first date
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three years ago, Kahssia Hills-Days was waiting inside Mom’s diner to meet up with Radelle Days for a “friendly” breakfast. When Radelle Days came into the restaurant with roses, the friendly breakfast quickly became much more than that, Kahssia said. That meal marked the young couple’s very first date.
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
newyorkupstate.com
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY; Oswego hard hit
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 12,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. More than 3,000...
localsyr.com
Food Bank donations triple after David Muir featured Dinosaur’s charity chips on ABC World News Tonight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations to the Food Back of Central New York tripled last week the day after the organization was featured on ABC World News Tonight. On his evening broadcast last Wednesday, Syracuse-area native David Muir visited Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Brooklyn location and interviewed owner, John Stage.
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
WWLP 22News
Storm status for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect for...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0