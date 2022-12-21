Read full article on original website
Strong winds and blowing snow likely Friday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the entire WFRV viewing area until Saturday morning. The combination of light snow and very strong winds will lead to considerable blowing and drifting snow Thursday night and through most of Friday. Anyone with travel plans during this time should use extra caution.
WPS reminding of snow drifts, pipe blockage ahead of major winter storm
(WFRV) – With the winter storm, the snow drifts are only half of the concern, but the other half has to do with strong winds. Windy conditions could impact the power supply and even bring down some electrical lines in the area. Local 5 News was able to catch...
Winter storm brings possible whiteout conditions to parts of Wisconsin
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Snow will overspread the area from west to east during the evening and overnight hours. Roads could turn slippery as 1-3″ of accumulation will be possible by Thursday morning. Lows in the single digits will likely increase through the night with a light wind turning out of the south.
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
Strong winds? Half a foot of snow? Near-whiteout conditions? What to expect from Wisconsin’s latest winter storm
(WFRV) – As the Christmas holiday travel season kicks into full gear this week a large and impactful winter storm is taking aim at the central and Great Lakes region of the United States. This storm system, which will be taking shape Wednesday, will impact Wisconsin and many surrounding...
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
Round 2: Winter Storm Approaches Wednesday
A potential winter storm will start to affect the Northland Wednesday and continue into late week. There continues to be model differences in the track, strength, and speed of the storm which all affect the amount of snow and strength of winds for the Northland. The threats include: Strong winds,...
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Twin Cities ahead of blizzard conditions and dangerous cold
Expected snowfall forecast from the NWS Twin Cities through 6 PM Thursday.Photo byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. A potent winter storm is forecast to work across the Twin Cities region beginning Wednesday and into early Thursday bringing with it the potential for several inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 55 mph which will cause blizzard conditions. On the back side of this winter storm, dangerously cold air will surge across the region Thursday through Saturday which has the potential to bring life-threatening conditions and wind chills as low as -30 to -40 below zero. The heavy snow and strong winds could additionally cause trees to break and result in power outages across the region which could make the cold surge behind this system furthermore life-threatening as air temperatures drop below freezing in the coming days.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
We Energies says customers can return thermostats to normal after overnight supply shortage
We Energies provided an update to its sudden natural gas shortage Saturday morning, saying customers can return their thermostats to normal after being asked to conserve natural gas use overnight.
Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:
(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
