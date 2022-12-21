On 22 December 2022, crypto entrepreneur Bobby Lee, who is the brother of Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, shared his thoughts on the crypto market. “I think it’s going to be pretty bearish for the next year or two... Personally, I predict the bull market will come back in probably two years’ time. Certainly, by late 2024, it will be two years from right now, and certainly by early 2025... But time will tell. It’s hard to pin down exactly when this bear market will bottom out...

