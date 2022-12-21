ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

communityadvocate.com

Cookies and camaraderie at Oak Middle School’s Unified Social Club

SHREWSBURY – As students filed into the Oak Middle School classroom, Sarah Powers and Kristi Menard opened their containers full of homemade sugar cookies and vibrant icing. Containers of sprinkles were distributed around the classroom, and students became excited by the prospect of decorating with edible glitter. Powers and...
SHREWSBURY, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Teachers union questions superintendent’s special education presentation

[Editor’s note: The following is an open letter from the Hopkinton Teachers Association to the Hopkinton School Committee.]. At the December 15th School Committee meeting, you heard from Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh as she cited concerns in an attempt to justify three additional administrative director-level positions. This letter is a...
HOPKINTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough event creates gift kits for teenagers

MARLBOROUGH – It may not have looked like Santa’s workshop, but for a few hours two rooms near the bowling alleys at Apex Entertainment Center were filled with the holiday spirit. On Nov. 30, members of the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce joined Kits for Kids for the...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Wenzel: A sweet time decorating cookies across Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – Christmas cookies have become one of the most popular treats of the holiday season. Dating back centuries, the baked treat has become a tradition in many of the countries around the world. The United States is no exception to the cookie popularity. Christmas customs include gathering to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Community Cupboard can use some holiday help

MARLBOROUGH – It’s been a busy holiday season at the Marlborough Community Cupboard, a program of the United Way of Tri-County. According to Director Barbara LaGrenade, the cupboard has been serving 700 families a month. “The need is very high right now,” she said. To help meet...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
communityadvocate.com

Zoe’s Rocks continue to make a difference

SHREWSBURY – Zoe Wolfus was a straight-A student, a soccer goalie, a human rights activist and an artist. She was a daughter, a sister and a friend – who died by suicide at 16 years old in August 2020. She would have been 19 this month. In an...
SHREWSBURY, MA
whdh.com

More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA

