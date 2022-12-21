Read full article on original website
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
communityadvocate.com
Cookies and camaraderie at Oak Middle School’s Unified Social Club
SHREWSBURY – As students filed into the Oak Middle School classroom, Sarah Powers and Kristi Menard opened their containers full of homemade sugar cookies and vibrant icing. Containers of sprinkles were distributed around the classroom, and students became excited by the prospect of decorating with edible glitter. Powers and...
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
hopkintonindependent.com
Teachers union questions superintendent’s special education presentation
[Editor’s note: The following is an open letter from the Hopkinton Teachers Association to the Hopkinton School Committee.]. At the December 15th School Committee meeting, you heard from Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh as she cited concerns in an attempt to justify three additional administrative director-level positions. This letter is a...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough event creates gift kits for teenagers
MARLBOROUGH – It may not have looked like Santa’s workshop, but for a few hours two rooms near the bowling alleys at Apex Entertainment Center were filled with the holiday spirit. On Nov. 30, members of the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce joined Kits for Kids for the...
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: A sweet time decorating cookies across Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Christmas cookies have become one of the most popular treats of the holiday season. Dating back centuries, the baked treat has become a tradition in many of the countries around the world. The United States is no exception to the cookie popularity. Christmas customs include gathering to...
communityadvocate.com
Community Cupboard can use some holiday help
MARLBOROUGH – It’s been a busy holiday season at the Marlborough Community Cupboard, a program of the United Way of Tri-County. According to Director Barbara LaGrenade, the cupboard has been serving 700 families a month. “The need is very high right now,” she said. To help meet...
MetroWest Medical Center “Diverting” Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
communityadvocate.com
Zoe’s Rocks continue to make a difference
SHREWSBURY – Zoe Wolfus was a straight-A student, a soccer goalie, a human rights activist and an artist. She was a daughter, a sister and a friend – who died by suicide at 16 years old in August 2020. She would have been 19 this month. In an...
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
