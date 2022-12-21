PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/20/22 (Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls Reopens, Mr. DNA Plush, Gremlins Loungefly, Minions Lunar New Year Merchandise, and More)

Contract negotiations between Walt Disney World and the six Cast Member unions will resume in early January 2023. The negotiations fell through during the last meeting as the two organizations have yet to agree on wages. Local 737, which represents hotel and restaurant Cast Members, reports asking for Disney’s best offer in January after calling for a minimum wage of $18 and a plan to eventually raise this to $20 per hour.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO