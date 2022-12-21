Cold, snow moving across U.S.; Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress; Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Jan. 6 committee's final report finds Trump was 'central cause' of attack on U.S. Capitol
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has released its final report asserting that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a 'multi-part conspiracy' to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking Capitol Hill.
Lebanon-Express
Zelenskyy visits Washington, makes impassioned speech to U.S. Congress
In what some are calling a historic visit to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden to shore up support for his country’s battle against Russia and made an impassioned speech to U.S. congress.
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine. Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
Lebanon-Express
U.S. government forces Arizona to remove shipping container wall that went viral
Arizona’s outbound governor signed an executive order to have it erected, now it’s being removed. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Lebanon-Express
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
Lebanon-Express
Fact-checking claims about volcanic concerns at Yellowstone, COVID vaccines and more
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts:. — Yellowstone National Park has not closed due to concerns of a volcanic eruption. — A study by researchers with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not prove that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots.
Lebanon-Express
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'
MISSION, Kan. — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters overflowed Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending "bomb cyclone" that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
Lebanon-Express
'We're waiting': Migrants throng US-Mexico border in asylum limbo, facing cold
Hundreds of migrants bundled in coats and blankets formed a long line in cold winter air at the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday (December 22), hoping the Christmas period will bring an end to uncertainty over their hopes of securing asylum in the United States.
Lebanon-Express
States with the most active hate groups
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Stacker analyzed data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center tracking active hate groups across the country.
Lebanon-Express
SEC says it's not violating Elon Musk's right to free speech
DETROIT — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission denies allegations that it is violating Elon Musk's free speech rights by trying to enforce a 2018 securities fraud settlement. The commission, in an appeals brief filed late Thursday, said Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, waived his First Amendment rights...
Comments / 0