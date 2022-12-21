ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold, snow moving across U.S.; Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress; Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed | Hot off the Wire podcast

By Lee Digital Content Center, The Associated Press
Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago
The Hill

Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine.  Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…
Lebanon-Express

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
Lebanon-Express

Fact-checking claims about volcanic concerns at Yellowstone, COVID vaccines and more

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts:. — Yellowstone National Park has not closed due to concerns of a volcanic eruption. — A study by researchers with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not prove that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots.
Lebanon-Express

Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'

MISSION, Kan. — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters overflowed Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending "bomb cyclone" that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
Lebanon-Express

States with the most active hate groups

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Stacker analyzed data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center tracking active hate groups across the country.
Lebanon-Express

SEC says it's not violating Elon Musk's right to free speech

DETROIT — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission denies allegations that it is violating Elon Musk's free speech rights by trying to enforce a 2018 securities fraud settlement. The commission, in an appeals brief filed late Thursday, said Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, waived his First Amendment rights...

