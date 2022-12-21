Read full article on original website
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
St. Pete man posed as contractor, took $5K from victim, deputies say
A St. Petersburg man is accused of posing as a contractor and taking $5,000 from a victim.
1 person injured during house fire in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — One person was injured during a house fire Saturday morning in Lakeland, authorities say. Fire crews arrived around 4 a.m. at Stella Avenue to find a house about 75 percent covered in flames, the Lakeland Fire Department said in a news release. Authorities said no one...
Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
Woman arrested after 2 women shot at St. Pete sports bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder after a fight escalated into a shooting at a St. Petersburg sports bar on Thursday. Around 11:25 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Doubles Sports Bar, 3301...
FHP searches for driver involved in Tampa hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a driver involved in an early morning crash. The driver of the first vehicle failed to stop and left the scene of the crash.
Great-grandmother rescued from under car dies from injuries at hospital, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman who was rescued after being pinned under a car with her 3-year-old great-granddaughter has died, the Tampa Police Department reports. In an update, police explained how the great-grandmother died from her injuries Thursday afternoon after first responders and good Samaritans helped to pull her from under a car.
Bradenton woman charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly crash
A Bradenton woman was charged with DUI manslaughter Friday after police said a pedestrian died following a crash.
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
FHP searches for car connected to crash involving pickup truck, dump truck
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a car that's connected to a crash that happened Thursday morning in Hillsborough County. According to FHP, an unknown car was driving westbound in the outside lane of State Road 400 at the same time as a Ford F350 traveling in the same direction in the outside center lane.
One seriously injured in auto mishap on Longboat Key
A crash that sent a sedan into a storefront on Bay Isles Parkway on Wednesday afternoon resulted in three injuries, one of them serious, Longboat Key authorities said. One person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially as a trauma alert, but a spokesperson for Longboat Key Fire-Rescue said the victim had been released from hospital care by Thursday. The other two victims were checked by paramedics at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.
Great-grandmother dies days after being pinned under car with toddler
A great-grandmother who was rescued after being pinned under a car with her great-granddaughter has died, the Tampa Police Department said Thursday.
Deputies: Violent inmate dies at Frostproof jail after being restrained
FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Authorities are investigating at a central Florida jail after an inmate believed to be on drugs violently fought deputies and died after being restrained. Eric Nelson died Friday at the lockup in Frostproof, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Nelson is said to have become enraged...
Elderly tenants in St. Pete are without heat and hot water on Christmas Eve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tensions at a St. Petersburg apartment complex have hit a boiling point between many of its tenants and management. Much of the frustration, according to the folks that live at the complex, is that the heat is currently not working so many feel like they’re left in the cold this holiday season.
St. Pete Fire Rescue spreads cheer to victims
December 23, 2022 - Three St. Petersburg families affected by house fires received a little Christmas cheer Friday morning thanks to Santa Claus and some special helpers. Crews with St. Pete Fire Rescue escorted Santa to deliver holiday dinners and toys Friday morning to three local families who lost their homes and personal belongings in fires this year. According to the press release, the department has distributed gifts to children in need and families affected by home fires for over 25 years.
Lakeland Police officer punches man several times during arrest
A video circulating social media shows a Lakeland Police officer punching a man who is already on the ground several times during an arrest.
Man charged with attempted murder following disturbance in Pinellas Park
Officers from the Pinellas Park Police Department responded to a home located in the 10300 block of Oakhaven Drive at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The call for service was in reference to reports of an adult male that was stabbed. Officers located the victim suffering from two stab wounds. The victim was transported to the trauma center at Bayfront Health and is currently listed in stable condition.
Tarpon Springs man finds passion for 'mouth painting' after accident leaves him paralyzed
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - When Chris Kuster's pen or paint brush hits paper, his wildest imaginations instantly come to life. "I'm one of those artists that everything is extremely random," Kuster said as he drew from his colorfully decorated studio inside his Tarpon Springs home. "Some days, I'll do an oil painting, some days I want to draw cartoons."
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
Due to the winter storm, many are seeing canceled flights. That's why a group of strangers rented a car and hit the road to head home for the holidays.
Polk County inmate dies after alleged attack on prison deputies
A man died on Friday while in the custody of Polk County deputies.
