Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

1 person injured during house fire in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — One person was injured during a house fire Saturday morning in Lakeland, authorities say. Fire crews arrived around 4 a.m. at Stella Avenue to find a house about 75 percent covered in flames, the Lakeland Fire Department said in a news release. Authorities said no one...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

One seriously injured in auto mishap on Longboat Key

A crash that sent a sedan into a storefront on Bay Isles Parkway on Wednesday afternoon resulted in three injuries, one of them serious, Longboat Key authorities said. One person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially as a trauma alert, but a spokesperson for Longboat Key Fire-Rescue said the victim had been released from hospital care by Thursday. The other two victims were checked by paramedics at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Fire Rescue spreads cheer to victims

December 23, 2022 - Three St. Petersburg families affected by house fires received a little Christmas cheer Friday morning thanks to Santa Claus and some special helpers. Crews with St. Pete Fire Rescue escorted Santa to deliver holiday dinners and toys Friday morning to three local families who lost their homes and personal belongings in fires this year. According to the press release, the department has distributed gifts to children in need and families affected by home fires for over 25 years.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iontb.com

Man charged with attempted murder following disturbance in Pinellas Park

Officers from the Pinellas Park Police Department responded to a home located in the 10300 block of Oakhaven Drive at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The call for service was in reference to reports of an adult male that was stabbed. Officers located the victim suffering from two stab wounds. The victim was transported to the trauma center at Bayfront Health and is currently listed in stable condition.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

