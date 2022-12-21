ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Auburn, Ole Miss Reportedly in Contact with Spencer Sanders about Transfer

The quarterback transfer market hasn’t been the fastest moving among the position groups, but it sounds as if some SEC squads are zeroing in on former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Ole Miss and Auburn have apparently been in contact with Sanders about a transfer, according to 247Sports’ Chris...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy