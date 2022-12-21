’Tis the season for cheap tat and bad food. Or – why not try a truly jolly green Christmas?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas may look like it’s beyond redemption. Very few people in the UK are genuinely celebrating the birth into abject poverty of a refugee boy who they believe was God become human. And as for Saint Nick and the invitation to deceive young children, that’s equally dubious. Adults don’t usually lie to children – it’s not kind.

The whole day/week/month/two months is hopelessly lost in consumer capitalism. It’s all anticipated with dread by many of us who don’t have the perfect family, the perfect living conditions and the money to spare, or aren’t able to look away from both the obscene overconsumption and the poverty crisis. So how can we start to redeem the season? I have a few ideas.

First of all I’d like to suggest that we celebrate the winter solstice instead. Now there is something you can tell children that is real, exciting and a lesson in how the world turns. How about, instead of telling children: “And then an overweight man comes down the chimney we don’t have”, we whisper to them about the following extraordinary mystery: “This is the longest night of the year, when the Earth’s pole reaches maximum tilt away from the sun. We call this midwinter and people used to say that tomorrow is the rebirth of the sun.” Now that is reality. That is exciting.

And we can celebrate the winter solstice – how’s this for freedom? – any way we like. This year it falls on Wednesday 21 December. This is how I’d like to celebrate. First, by embracing the darkness (useful during an energy crisis) with candles. Yes, I’d like a tree in the house. There is a simple solution to the “real or plastic” dilemma – if you have any outdoor space at all, have a fir, spruce or pine growing in a pot and bring it in the house every year. (Make sure it’s a lightweight pot, as after years of growing it will get heavy). Decorate your home but make the decorations yourself, because you can. And the whole festival is plastic-and-waste-free – because you can create it that way.

Presents? Well, of course there can be presents, but we can be environmentally responsible too. There are two ways to enjoy joyful and ethical presents. First, don’t overlook second-hand offerings. Do you think you’re too good to give or receive secondhand presents? Really – we need to get over that. Antique shops, “junk shops” and charity shops are full of wonders of the past. Whole lifetimes can be found there.

If you feel you must buy something new, then please develop an intense interest in supply chains. It adds so much interest to an object if you are able to find out exactly where it was made, what it is made out of and who made it. Ideally you’d know the person yourself – or have found an independent UK-based creative through social media or word of mouth. Finally, if you are buying from a chain or an item that’s mass-produced, choose companies that are transparent about their production. If you want to make a large purchase of any kind please consult Ethical Consumer magazine. They know the difference between greenwashing and genuine ethical standards.

The academic Terry Eagleton wrote: “Capitalism plunders the sensuality of the body.” We can see why this is so. But I hope it won’t be so with your newly designed midwinter festival. There will be treats for all the senses; make sure it’s visually beautiful, and has wonderful sounds and smells and wonders to touch and taste.

Then there is the food. Admit it, it was always the roast potatoes you liked best anyway. Poor turkeys – let’s not make cruelty part of our festivities. So get creative: look up vegan recipes and cook things you’ve never eaten before. Meat and three veg is so last decade. Design your own winter solstice food. Challenge all those present to cook something that delights them.

Then there is what to do. Just lose all the screens, large and small. Get out the board games, the neglected jigsaws, the crayons, the paints. Bring back charades, tell stories, have anyone that can play musical instruments play them. Talk about all the things everyone agrees on, just for this celebration. Talk about what you’re grateful for. Hold back on the unsolicited advice for others and go big on appreciation instead. Make your own best-of lists, such as “favourite moments of 2022” – maybe one day you saw a beautiful sky. Incorporate the best aspects of American Thanksgiving, and remember, you’re making it up – you can borrow from wherever you like.

It’s the midwinter we’re celebrating, so you want to be a little theatrical and incorporate nature in any way you can. Learn about the moon and the planets a little. It’s good for us all to remember we’re on a spinning rock that’s tipping on its axis.

And one more idea: if you are able, make sure there is room in your celebration for someone who is not a member of your family. Invite someone who has no family or who has lost family. Those who have families, large or small, forget that there are people out there who have no one.

And if the Christmas Day/winter solstice swap is a step too far, maybe just combine the two in any way that suits you best. A non-consumer midwinter Christmas solstice festival: OK, maybe that title needs a bit of work.

  • Isabel Losada is the author of The Joyful Environmentalist: How to Practise without Preaching

