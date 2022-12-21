After the city of Jackson, Mississippi issued more than 300 boil water notices in the last two years, the water is now deemed safe to drink but many residents still don’t trust it. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke to an EPA administrator on how the state is getting backlash for their handling of the crisis and how the federal government plans to expand access to clean drinking water.Dec. 23, 2022.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO