Team executives are all keeping their eyes on the Chicago Bulls

The vultures are now circling over the Chicago Bulls in anticipation of a firesale.

The Chicago Bulls got a much-needed victory on Wednesday against the Miami Heat to raise their record to 12-18. However, it does little to erase the mediocrity that has plagued them for the first two months of the season. Team executives are all keeping their eyes on the Bulls, wondering if they can turn it around and make a playoff push. Despite several key injuries to starters, the team is still in contention for a spot in the play-in tournament, a half-game behind the 10th-place Toronto Raptors.

Tough decisions ahead

As the transaction season opened on December 15, when players who signed contracts this summer can be traded, renowned ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst reports that team executives are hesitant to make moves. However, many of them are keeping a close eye on the Bulls.

"The standings are bunched, star injuries have delayed decisions and after several years of heavy draft pick trading, there is a dearth of available first-round picks, the most valued currency in rebuild trades. There is, however, one team being watched more than all others: the Chicago Bulls," said Windhorst .

The Bulls have high-salary assets, which some teams can make a play for if and when the team decides to blow up the current roster. Starting center Nikola Vucevic is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and talks for a new contract have not gained traction yet.

The team's ace wingman DeMar DeRozan also has a reasonable contract that runs through next season. Although he's getting up there in age, the Compton native remains one of the most skilled scorers in the association, and teams looking for an edge may consider making a run at him.

Flip the assets

So far, Bulls executives have resisted calls for the team to flip the script and start rebuilding. Instead, they hope that head coach Billy Donovan and his staff can help the team turn its fortunes around in time for the return of the injured guard and reliable two-way force, Lonzo Ball . However, hope is not a sustainable strategy, and the team may be forced to decide on Ball's return.

Team executives are watching and waiting to see what the Bulls do next. Will they flip their assets or stay the course? Time will tell, but one thing is certain: The Chicago Bulls have some tough decisions ahead of them.