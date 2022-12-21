Read full article on original website
Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!
I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Southern Indiana company spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens
INDIANA, USA — A southern Indiana company is spreading some holiday cheer to some local senior citizens. Employees of the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) have been donating their time and money to the 'ACBL Senior Angel' program for over 35 years. This year, the company set a record...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Wind Chill Advisory valid at Dec 25, 12:00 AM EST till Dec 25, 11:00 AM EST https://t.co/0BpvvSJiKj https://t.co/COtuF2EnFT. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana mobilizing 150 national guardsmen to help with winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana is mobilizing about 150 national guardsmen to help respond to the winter weather. They will help man command and control posts across the state, and also take part in highway assistance teams to help stranded drivers. Almost 30 teams will be patrolling highways in the northern...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers in Indianapolis brave cold temperatures for work, workouts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The brutally low temperatures on Friday didn’t deter everyone from being outside, showing it doesn’t necessarily take a brave person to bear this cold, but a committed one. Aubrui Anderson is on Day 2 of what will be 75-day heart and mental health challenge....
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Indiana’s parks are a jewel that continue to grow
Wallace Stegner, an American writer and historian, called national parks “the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.” We can say exactly the same about our state parks and our other public lands as well. Thanks to visionaries including Richard Lieber, in the […] The post Indiana’s parks are a jewel that continue to grow appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinios
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
Hoosier Newsstand, December 23
We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
wfyi.org
State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana
A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
Fox 59
Dangerous wind chills, cold Christmas in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures around zero with wind chills well below zero once again. We climb to double digits today but we remain below freezing for the next several days. Winter headlines continue. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m....
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
