tatcrazzy cline
4d ago
who the hell needs to smoke five pounds of marijuana by the time u smoke it all it will have mold on it all I have is just enough for myself which isn't alot by any means #go420
Related
New York Governor Promises to Open the State's First Weed Shop
Even after legalization, it takes a while for marijuana in a given state to be sold in stores like any other age-restricted item -- while Colorado has over 1,000 retail and medical marijuana stores across the state, New York has not had a single official store despite legalizing medical cannabis in 2016 and recreational in the spring of 2021.
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close, we'll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.
Companies Can Now Be Charged Criminally For Worker Deaths In New York State
Governor Hochul has signed legislation to hold corporations criminally responsible for workers' deaths in New York State. The legislation, S.621B/A.4947B, amends the Penal Law in New York and establishes Carlos' Law. Carlos Moncayo, was a 22-year-old construction worker who tragically died in 2015 on the job while working at a construction site in New York City construction.
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
Hochul signs bill to raise fines for construction companies
Construction companies found criminally responsible for the death or injury of a worker will now face steeper fines, though not as high as previously planned. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed Carlos’ Law, a measure inspired by the death of 22-year-old construction worker Carlos Moncayo, who was crushed in a 2015 trench collapse near the High Line.
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
NY Medical Company Steals $2 Million in Illegal Billing Practices
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that a settlement has been reached between her office and Dr. David B DiMarco, MD and his companies D B DiMarco, MD, PC (DB DiMarco) and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC (DiMarco Vein Centers), securing more than $2 million for Medicaid. Dr. DiMarco...
Marijuana's Black Market Is Undercutting Legal Businesses
Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
A frank conversation with an anonymous marijuana retail license winner in New York
Earlier this week, I received a call from one of New York’s first-round cannabis retail license winners. This person had just participated in the Office of Cannabis Management’s presentation on Friday to all Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licensees called “Rules of the road – preparing to operate a retail cannabis dispensary.”
Housing Works to open 1st legal cannabis dispensary in New York state December 29
The first legal sales of cannabis in New York state will begin December 29 and a local New York City nonprofit will do the honors of initiating the first sales.
New York Residents Now Have a 24-month Extension from the DHS to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
New York residents now have a postponed or extended deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. It used to be May 3, 2023. But now the new deadline, according to NY's DMV, is May 7, 2025.
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
According to the New York Civil Liberties Union “Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill to Protect Black and Brown Students from Air Pollution”
Albany — Following Governor Hochul’s veto of the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH) Act today, which would have prohibited the construction of schools near major roadways, the New York Civil Liberties Union issued the following statement from Executive Director Donna Lieberman:. “Governor Hochul’s veto of the...
Full Disclosure: New York State Employers Must Post Salary Ranges for Jobs & Promotions
New legislation was recently signed by Governor Hochul that will provide further transparency for New Yorkers applying for a job or going through the process to receive a promotion. The new legislation requires employers to list all salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions across New York State, a win for New Yorkers.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
Progressives want to stop New York’s new chief judge — because he actually follows the law!
I can think of no greater or more satisfying Christmas present than left-wing state senators and their allies heads exploding over Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle to be New York’s next Chief Judge of the Court of the Appeals. From the moment former Chief Judge DiFiore announced her retirement, the left sought to turn filling her vacancy on the Court of Appeals into an ideological battleground. Led by Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, progressives denounced DiFiore and her so-called four-judge “conservative bloc.” They vowed to remake the court and promised to block any nominee who didn’t possess the...
