San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police investigating shooting that left teen hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening, according to police. Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting near Hays and Hackberry St. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle riddled with three bullet holes. Police said the teen had been taken to Downtown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police looking for suspect who shot man in the back

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for whoever shot a 20-year-old man in the back just west of downtown. The shooting happened on South Cibolo St., near the I-35 and I-10 interchange. The victim told police he was shot by someone in a teal or light blue Ford focus.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man allegedly robs underage girl at gunpoint and forces her to call his ex-girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint back in early December. According to the affidavit, the victim woke up and saw Ramon Thompson, 35, with a gun pointed directly at her. Thompson then allegedly went through her pockets and grabbed her wallet. Affidavit records also state Thompson hit the girl over the head with the handgun and told her to call his ex-girlfriend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of shoe thieves

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the suspects involved in the robbery of a Rack Room Shoes store. On August 6, at 6:20 p.m., two suspects entered the Rack Room shoe store located at 5347 NW Loop 410 and stole multiple items. One of the suspects assaulted an employee causing injury. The suspects fled in a four-door silver Chevrolet Impala.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Armed man dies after shootout with officers, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 12:12 am, San Marcos police were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. A caller reported a male identified as Kyle Lobo,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KTSA

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community

SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
newsnationnow.com

Father of missing Texas student says case has had missteps

(NewsNation) — Dec. 13 marked the two-year anniversary of Texas State University student Jason Landry’s car being found crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas, and Landry being reported missing. To this day, Landry’s case remains puzzling. His car was found abandoned on a rural road crashed...
LULING, TX
foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler rollover caused major delay in the downtown area

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler rolled over coming off the entry ramp at I-10 and 35 backing up traffic on the ramp and causing major delays in the downtown area. The ramp was blocked for much of the afternoon as crews worked to remove the truck on its side. As...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

