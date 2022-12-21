GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Chanda Bell, co-creator of the Elf on the Shelf. Every morning as Christmas draws near, little elves grace the shelves of millions of households. The Elf on the Shelf is a relatively new Christmas tradition, based on a book in which a scout elf monitors children for good behavior during the day and reports back to Santa at night. The elves reappear in different poses around the house each morning, daring the children to find them and perhaps catch them in acts of mischief. The Elf on the Shelf–both the book and the dolls–were created by a Georgia-based family business, Lumistella. Chanda Bell is co-CEO of the Lumistella Company and co-author with her mother on The Elf on the Shelf book. She spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.

