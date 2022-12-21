ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for Alzheimer's patients, the Savannah Bananas

LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 26 edition of Georgia Today: Where to recycle your Christmas tree, positive news for Alzheimer's patients, and a look at the Savannah Bananas. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Dec. 26. I'm Peter Biello. On today's special holiday episode, we have information on how you can recycle your Christmas tree. And as we move closer to the year's end, we'll take a look back at some of GPB News's most memorable stories that you may have missed, including one about Georgia's unique independent baseball team, the Savannah Bananas. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

University of California workers end strike after approving contracts

LOS ANGELES — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Buffalo tries to clear the roads after the Christmas weekend's deadly winter storm

The massive winter storm that has affected much of the country has claimed at least 49 lives so far – more than half of them in western New York. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says at least 28 people have died in the city because of the storm — and that the number is expected to increase. Bodies have been discovered in cars, homes and snowbanks.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Author reveals Georgia origins of 'The Elf on the Shelf'

GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Chanda Bell, co-creator of the Elf on the Shelf. Every morning as Christmas draws near, little elves grace the shelves of millions of households. The Elf on the Shelf is a relatively new Christmas tradition, based on a book in which a scout elf monitors children for good behavior during the day and reports back to Santa at night. The elves reappear in different poses around the house each morning, daring the children to find them and perhaps catch them in acts of mischief. The Elf on the Shelf–both the book and the dolls–were created by a Georgia-based family business, Lumistella. Chanda Bell is co-CEO of the Lumistella Company and co-author with her mother on The Elf on the Shelf book. She spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

