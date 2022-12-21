ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Bristol Press

Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services make new hires

BRISTOL – Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently hired Michael Tingley to serve as the department’s drug free communities project coordinator and Jay Crowley to be the youth and family coordinator. City officials said Tingley has served as a prevention specialist with Wheeler Health and the...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy

BRISTOL – Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy. “Bristol Central is seeking support to initiate a sister school exchange program with a high school in Genoa, Italy,” said Gina Gallo, an Italian language teacher, at the Bristol Public School Board of Education’s most recent meeting. “This proposal is a two-step initiative beginning with a virtual exchange during this school year. We’re hoping to look at about March for the virtual portion.”
BRISTOL, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative

Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Torrington couple plannning mission trip to Nicaragua

TORRINGTON — Dr. Matt Blondin and attorney Audrey Blondin are preparing for their annual VOSH-CT mission trip to San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua. But more than 20 boxes and bags of supplies — eyeglasses, tests, medicines and other materials needed for the weeklong eye care clinic — are missing.
TORRINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon, Suffield to get Small Cities grants

Vernon and Suffield are receiving millions of dollars as their share of several allocations in grants, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. The state Department of Housing is providing $13.4 million in grants to seven municipalities. The grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Small Cities program.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Meriden offering $5M for business development

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Meriden is launching a new plan to fill vacant storefronts and business space. City officials announced the Meriden BIG (business, investment and growth) Program on Thursday. They encouraged potential business owners, landlords, or tenants to apply for a portion of the $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act […]
MERIDEN, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT

Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
WATERBURY, CT
helihub.com

Sikorsky awarded $676M contract for supply chain management of CH-53E and MH-53E

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $676,702,069 for a ceiling-priced, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the supply chain management that includes 196 weapon replaceable assemblies/shop replaceable assemblies in support of the CH-53E and MH-53E helicopters. The contract will include a five-year base period with one two-year option. If the option is exercised, the contract will be a not-to-exceed amount of $752,324,052. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (77%); and Stratford, Connecticut (23%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2027; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by December 2029. Working capital (Navy) funds in the not-to-exceed amount of $150,000,000 will be issued for delivery order N00383-23-F-0SU0 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract as an undefinitized contract action for period of performance from January 2023 through September 2023. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-23-D-SU01).
STRATFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

New Havener Of The Year

Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Somers outlines budget schedule

SOMERS — The Board of Selectmen will meet with department heads every Thursday night in Town Hall, starting in early January, and plans to make budget recommendations to the Board of Finance in mid-March. Assistant Finance Director Brian Wissinger last week outlined a schedule for the selectmen’s budget deliberations,...
SOMERS, CT

