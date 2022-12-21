Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services make new hires
BRISTOL – Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently hired Michael Tingley to serve as the department’s drug free communities project coordinator and Jay Crowley to be the youth and family coordinator. City officials said Tingley has served as a prevention specialist with Wheeler Health and the...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy
BRISTOL – Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy. “Bristol Central is seeking support to initiate a sister school exchange program with a high school in Genoa, Italy,” said Gina Gallo, an Italian language teacher, at the Bristol Public School Board of Education’s most recent meeting. “This proposal is a two-step initiative beginning with a virtual exchange during this school year. We’re hoping to look at about March for the virtual portion.”
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
Journal Inquirer
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. "This is one of the best Christmas gifts I've got in a long time," Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow Renaissance Development...
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington couple plannning mission trip to Nicaragua
TORRINGTON — Dr. Matt Blondin and attorney Audrey Blondin are preparing for their annual VOSH-CT mission trip to San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua. But more than 20 boxes and bags of supplies — eyeglasses, tests, medicines and other materials needed for the weeklong eye care clinic — are missing.
Journal Inquirer
Vernon, Suffield to get Small Cities grants
Vernon and Suffield are receiving millions of dollars as their share of several allocations in grants, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. The state Department of Housing is providing $13.4 million in grants to seven municipalities. The grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Small Cities program.
Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
Meriden offering $5M for business development
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Meriden is launching a new plan to fill vacant storefronts and business space. City officials announced the Meriden BIG (business, investment and growth) Program on Thursday. They encouraged potential business owners, landlords, or tenants to apply for a portion of the $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act […]
Windsor town meeting on $2.4M HVAC for Sage Park Middle School
WINDSOR — A special town meeting will take place on Tuesday where residents can reject or deny the authorization of $2.4 million for HVAC upgrades at Sage Park Middle School. The town council approved borrowing the money for the project at their Dec. 19 meeting. On Tuesday at 7...
newstalknewengland.com
Dwayne Thompson Of West Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 156 Months In Prison
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Dwayne Thompson, 37, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson to 156 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. In June 2022, Judge Thompson found Thompson guilty of one count...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT
Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
Bridgeport organ recipient united with News 12 viewer who helped make operation possible
For the first time in years, 56-year-old Arthur Gonzalez does not have to go to dialysis this week — or hopefully ever again — because he just got a new kidney. He's thanking News 12 Connecticut viewer Bob Fiondella for helping to make the operation possible.
helihub.com
Sikorsky awarded $676M contract for supply chain management of CH-53E and MH-53E
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $676,702,069 for a ceiling-priced, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the supply chain management that includes 196 weapon replaceable assemblies/shop replaceable assemblies in support of the CH-53E and MH-53E helicopters. The contract will include a five-year base period with one two-year option. If the option is exercised, the contract will be a not-to-exceed amount of $752,324,052. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (77%); and Stratford, Connecticut (23%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2027; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by December 2029. Working capital (Navy) funds in the not-to-exceed amount of $150,000,000 will be issued for delivery order N00383-23-F-0SU0 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract as an undefinitized contract action for period of performance from January 2023 through September 2023. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-23-D-SU01).
New Havener Of The Year
Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
Alleged shooting at MGM Springfield Saturday night
There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield's MGM.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Somers outlines budget schedule
SOMERS — The Board of Selectmen will meet with department heads every Thursday night in Town Hall, starting in early January, and plans to make budget recommendations to the Board of Finance in mid-March. Assistant Finance Director Brian Wissinger last week outlined a schedule for the selectmen’s budget deliberations,...
