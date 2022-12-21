Read full article on original website
KCJJ
West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police
A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
KCJJ
Alleged victim: Joyriding teens caused over $1,500 in damage, towing fees
The Iowa City woman whose car was allegedly stolen by two West High students says the damage caused by the teens totaled over $1,500. As KCJJ first reported on Friday, Iowa City Police say a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a car from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the car himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
KCJJ
Two West High students charged after allegedly stealing van and going on joyride
Two West High students face charges that they stole a van and took it for a joyride. Records from Iowa City Police indicate a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a van valued at $2,000 from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the van himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
ourquadcities.com
For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation
A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Woman who left child in hot car sentenced to probation
A 71-year-old Davenport woman was sentenced to probation Thursday after police allege she left a child in a hot car on June 19, 2022. Vickie Keil was sentenced to two years of probation in Scott County Court after she pleaded guilty earlier to a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
ourquadcities.com
Gunfire reported, suspect had 2 guns, police allege
A 38-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he was involved in a gunfire incident on Wednesday. Huson Ellison faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of...
iheart.com
No Injuries After Johnson County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Hit on I-80
(Johnson County, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy's vehicle was hit on I-80 on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around noon near mile marker 253 westbound. The officer was not inside the vehicle at the time and was helping with another crash. The driver who hit the deputy's vehicle was not hurt.
KCJJ
District judge agrees to marry man to girlfriend after sentencing him to prison
A Cedar Rapids man got his wish this week when a 6th Judicial District Court judge married him to his longtime girlfriend….after she sentenced him to 18 years in prison. The Gazette reports that 34-year-old Montel Reed initially asked deputies to take him to the Linn County Courthouse so that he could marry who he called his “longtime girlfriend,” although she was a different woman than the one he was living with when he shot and injured the woman’s ex-boyfriend in 2021.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
Rock Island Police: 14 cars stolen or recovered in past 24 hours
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the course of 24 hours, Rock Island Police handled 14 cases of cars being stolen, attempted to be stolen or recovered as stolen, according to a press release sent out by the department the morning of Thursday Dec. 22. In all but one of...
KCJJ
Two Iowa City individuals arrested for alleged Best Buy thefts
Two Iowa City individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands in merchandise from a Coral Ridge Mall store. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Xavier Miller and 21-year-old Tiandra Ball, both of Westgate Street, were involved in the thefts. Police say that the two were seen on three separate days earlier this month, selecting and concealing merchandise at Best Buy. The two were allegedly observed leaving the store beyond all points of sale without any attempt to purchase their selections.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to federal prison for working with others to distribute over 9 kilograms of cocaine. 26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Court documents show that from November 2017...
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GLEN EVANS JR., 18, 5’6”, 120 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for two counts...
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
