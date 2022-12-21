Read full article on original website
Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies
A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former...
Supreme Court allows border restrictions for asylum seekers to continue for now
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling Tuesday, granted a GOP request to prevent the winding down of the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 – and agreed to decide in its February argument session whether 19 states that oppose the policy should be allowed to intervene in its defense in the lower courts.
Adnan Syed is hired by Georgetown University's prison reform initiative
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast "Serial," has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. Syed started working this...
Potential for a new national park gets caught up in political red tape
—— Many residents of middle Georgia had hoped for one big gift by the end of this holiday season: a new national park. But fighting in Congress means more waiting for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve. Many hoped the proposed expansion of what’s now the Ocmulgee National Historic...
