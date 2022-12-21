Android Central's Best of 2022 Awards

Every year seems to go a little faster, and 2022 was no exception (like, wasn't it JUST Halloween?!). This year was as eventful as any in recent memory, bringing us amazing gadgets, gizmos, and endless hours of entertainment. Sure there were some things that weren't so great , but right now we want to celebrate what made us happy in 2022, from phones to smartwatches, Chromebooks to tablets, and apps to games.

So join us in giving a big round of applause for Android Central's Best of 2022 award winners!

Best Android Phone (Overall) of 2022 — Google Pixel 7 Pro

When Google launched the Pixel 6 family last year, we were wowed by the design but felt a bit let down by the number of bugs users experienced over the following year of the phone’s life. While the Pixel 7 Pro isn’t a massive redesign of that phone, it did all that was needed: it fixed the bugs and tweaked what was otherwise an incredibly impressive phone.

It’s got a new fingerprint sensor that actually works , an even better camera system with better zoom detail than ever before, and a bunch of great new software features like Photo Unblur, Clear Calling, Audio Message Transcription, Face Unlock, Macro camera mode, and plenty more. You’ll want to put a great Pixel 7 Pro case on it because that new metal back scuffs easily but, beyond that, this is a nigh-perfect release from Google; something that’s fairly rare in the Pixel’s mixed history.

Runner-up: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

My personal favorite phone of the year was the Galaxy Z Fold 4 . I’m one of the only people on staff that chose something different from the Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s for a good reason. This is the only phone in many, many years that has pulled me away from using a Pixel every day. Yes, Samsung finally got me to fully switch over to its foldable phones and I couldn’t be happier with my decision.

Like most of the best phones this year, the Fold 4 is a refinement of last year’s great Fold 3. It’s got better battery life, a wider outer display, more mature software with superb multitasking capabilities, and a range of cases that are actually worth using . Plus, the camera is really good and makes me forget about using a Pixel in most scenarios. It’s all the little things that add up to an experience that, for me, is the most versatile, impressive phone I’ve ever used, even if I’m one of the few on the team that agrees.

— Nick Sutrich, Senior Content Producer

Best Android Phone (Value) of 2022 — Google Pixel 6a

Google got a lot right this year, and that's particularly true when talking about the Pixel 6a . While the Pixel A series always delivered a good value, Google wasn't focused too much on the hardware, instead turning to its software optimization skills to make up the difference. That changed with the Pixel 6a; the phone has the same Tensor platform as the Pixel 6 series — making it one of the fastest mid-range phones today — and its versatile cameras give it a clear edge over just about every other phone in this category.

Essentially, Google showed us that it can deliver a mid-range phone that doesn't miss out on any key areas. The Pixel 6a is made out of plastic, but the design itself feels upmarket, the software is clean, uncluttered, and doesn't have any bloatware, the battery lasts all day with ease, and it doesn't feel unwieldy to use. But for me, it's the cameras that make the Pixel 6a the best value you can get right now; this phone takes photos that are on par with flagships, and it manages to do so even in challenging lighting situations. The Pixel 6a is the right phone for the times, and if you just need a reliable phone that takes great photos and will get a lot of software updates, this is the obvious choice.

Runner-up: Nothing phone (1)

There was a lot riding on Nothing to serve up something unique, and to its credit, the brand managed to deliver a phone that stood out. The unique design with the LED lighting at the back makes the phone (1) stand out in a sea of similar-looking phones, and I enjoy the quirkiness of the device in this area. It's particularly hard for a new brand to stand out, but Nothing was able to carve out a niche for itself.

That said, the phone (1) has its shortcomings; the cameras still need a bit of work, and the software is barebones. Nothing said it would roll out timely updates, but that proved to be too ambitious a goal for the fledgling brand, with the phone (1) only now getting the Android 13 beta. In spite of these foibles, the phone (1) continues to be an easy recommendation on the back of the design and clean software.

— Harish Jonnalagadda, Senior Editor

Best Android Phone (Camera) of 2022 — Google Pixel 7 Pro

Out of all the categories in this year’s Android Central awards, none were as decisive as the best camera category. The Pixel 7 Pro won the award across the entire range of Android Central staff — minus just two folks — because of its ability to consistently capture truly excellent photos and video. The best part is that you don’t even need to switch modes to get the best features most of the time. Just point and tap that shutter button.

In addition to that, features like Face Unblur and Photo Unblur feel like literal magic when they kick in and, even when they don’t, the ultra-crisp zoom detail , a great new macro mode, superb dynamic range, impressively accurate white balance, and spot-on skin tone color are hard to argue with. If you want the best camera, get a Pixel 7 Pro.

Runner-up: Vivo X80 Pro

Folks living outside the U.S. are almost certainly aware of Vivo’s powerhouse phones and their even more notable cameras. Vivo has been leading the pack among International brands for some time now — especially now that Huawei has been pushed out of many markets — and the X80 Pro only furthers that fact.

This phone sports the widest dynamic range of any phone on the market — yes, even the Pixel 7 Pro — and stays winning with superb zoom detail, ultra-high quality video capture, and a software suite that throws everything and the kitchen sink into the mix. It’s a great experience that’s well worth trying, so long as you are in a market where the phone is sold, of course.

—Nick Sutrich, Senior Content Producer

Best Android Phone (Innovation) of 2022 — Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Just as Google did with the Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung didn’t go all-out to redefine what we thought of in a foldable smartphone with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 . But it didn’t have to because the Flip 3 was already such a great design. Instead, Samsung improved the things that really mattered, impressing us yet again with the best foldable phone of the year.

The innovation award goes to the Flip 4 largely because it was able to substantially shrink the hinge size, not only reducing the bulk and size of the hinge but also increasing the battery size because of the extra room allotted. Furthermore, the foldable glass is now 45% stronger than the Flip 3’s and, again, Samsung’s foldables are the only foldable phones on the market that are IPX8 water resistant. That’s a big deal in everyday situations, and all of these add up to prove that Samsung remains the foldable phone champ.

Runner-up: Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

Just like the Vivo X80 Pro, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 mainly falls into the runner-up category because of its limited International release. We’ve come to expect innovation in Xiaomi’s MIX series of phones over the years, and the MIX Fold 2 debuted as the world’s thinnest folding phone even though both of its screens are larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Z Fold 4 is 15.8mm at its thickest point while folded, while the MIX Fold 2 is just 11.2mm.

On top of being significantly thinner overall, the MIX Fold 2 also folds completely flat when closed. Comparatively, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 still folds at an angle, looking a bit like a book with a pencil in its spine. Despite being much thinner, the camera and battery life are on par with the Fold 4 and it charges much faster, too. It’s just a shame it’s only officially available in China.

— Nick Sutrich, Senior Content Producer

Best Android Brand/Series of 2022 — Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Fold

This was the year when foldables came of age, and Samsung showed us why it is the dominant brand in this emerging category. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 took an existing design foundation and refined it considerably, and offered much-needed upgrades in a lot of areas. While the foldables didn't differ too much from their predecessors in the design or feature-set, it was this overall polish that made them stand out a bit more. Having used the Z Fold 3 for several months at the start of the year, the Z Fold 4 felt better in almost every way.

The Z Fold 4 in particular got a lot of tweaks; better battery life, a wider cover screen, a thinner plastic player over the glass panels, a better hinge mechanism, and significantly better cameras at the back. Of all the phones I used this year, the one that gave me the most amount of joy was the Z Flip 4 — it's just cool to be able to fold the phone in half after I'm done using it, and that nostalgia-laden action continues to be a delight. Take a bow, Samsung.

Runner-up: Google Pixel

While Google always offered the best cameras, the rest of the package wasn't quite up to scratch. This narrative started to change last year with the Pixel 6 series, but it is in 2022 that it finally feels that Google finally got its act together. With the Pixel 6a dominating the mid-range category and the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro going up against the best that Samsung has to offer, Google is doing all the right things on the hardware front.

It took a while to get here, but it's great to see Google delivering phones that are an overall package and not designed for the camera-obsessed or enthusiasts. This is Google's best chance to break into the mainstream.

— Harish Jonnalagadda, Senior Editor

Best Android Tablet of 2022 — Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

It feels like the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup has been around for more than a year, at this point, but Samsung's trio of flagship tablets isn't even a year old yet. Over the past year, only Samsung and Apple have released truly competitive tablets, headlined by the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra . This device sports a massive and stunningly-gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display, complete with up to 16GB of RAM and powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

But where the Tab S8 Ultra really shines is in its versatility, as DeX Mode offers a desktop-like experience, without needing to connect it to an external display. The Book Cover Keyboard Case (which includes a kickstand) still leaves a lot to be desired, but you could always just grab any Bluetooth keyboard and a traditional case instead. And as always, the included S Pen is perfect for everything from using the Tab S8 Ultra as a digital notebook to using it as a canvas for your next great masterpiece. Oh, and did we mention that Android 13 has already arrived ?

Runner-up: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

There's definitely an argument that could be made that the Galaxy Tab S8+ is more deserving of being the best tablet of the year. It's available in all of the same RAM and storage configurations and is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as its bigger brother. All of this comes in a more-manageable 12.4-inch display, which actually offers a slightly higher pixel density than the Tab S8 Ultra (~266 PPI vs ~240 PPI).

Ultimately, the decision came down to the fact that if you're looking to take full advantage of what DeX offers, the Tab S8 Ultra is the way to go. But if portability is your main concern, then the Tab S8+ will provide the same level of performance for less.

— Andrew Myrick, Senior Editor

Best Android Smartwatch of 2022 — Google Pixel Watch

After a year where Samsung was the only Wear OS 3 player on the market, we finally started seeing more smartwatches with Google’s latest wearable OS, and the Pixel Watch sits right at the top. Not only has this been a long-rumored and highly anticipated smartwatch, but it’s a gorgeous piece of hardware that has the potential to tempt even the most die-hard Apple fans. Not to mention, it’s the first step toward blending Wear OS and Fitbit, giving users access to some of the best health and fitness tracking available.

If you already own a Pixel smartphone, this is the perfect counterpart, thanks to some Pixel-exclusive experiences. However, we would still recommend the Pixel Watch if you own any other Android phone.

Runner-up: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

As the first OEM to sport Wear OS 3, Samsung has had more experience than most others. So with the Galaxy Watch 5 , Samsung was able to focus on improving the hardware, giving the watch better battery life and improved health sensors. And aside from the 50-hour battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 also comes with faster charging to get you back on track in no time. And if you want a watch that can really go the distance, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts an impressive three-day battery life, which is perfect for outdoorsy types.

— Derrek Lee, News Editor

Best Fitness Tracker of 2022 — Fitbit Inspire 3

Since the Fitbit Charge 5 arrived in 2021, we haven’t found another tracker that matches its quality. But we found a more petite and long-lasting alternative in the Fitbit Inspire 3 . Where the Charge 5 is a bulkier, feature-packed device that may not last a full week, the Inspire 3 is rated to last ten days and lasted far longer in our review test.

The main benefit of the Inspire 3 is that it’ll inspire you to get healthier with various Fitbit Premium tools, like guided workouts, health reports and trends, and sleep scores. It’s specially built for the latter since the tracker is so small it’ll barely register on your wrist as you sleep, compared to bulkier models.

Other trackers have larger screens for checking notifications, but for those who want a fitness tracker they can strap on their wrist and then forget about, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is their best option.

Runner-up: Xiaomi Mi Band 7

We saw a wide range of new trackers from Fitbit, Garmin, Amazfit, Whoop, and other brands in 2022, but many of them tend to either cost a lot upfront or charge you monthly for data. Xiaomi takes a more consumer-friendly approach with its trackers, charging very little for what it offers.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has a 14-day battery life estimate — though it’ll be less if you use the new always-on display with its bright 1.62-inch AMOLED display. It can track heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress, and takes your workout and health data to give you a PAI score that determines how hard you need to work out daily to succeed. Perhaps the only issue with the Mi Band 7 is that it isn’t available in every territory, but it’s a great cheap option wherever you can find one.

— Michael Hicks, Senior Editor

Best Wireless Earbuds of 2022 — Jabra Elite 7 Pro

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro may not have the best sound or best active noise cancelation (ANC) compared to other elite competitors, but the beauty of these earbuds is the mix you get in both features and functions. They are among the most comfortable to wear over longer periods, offer several personalized controls and integrations, and Jabra's active support through the Sound+ app only makes them better.

They stand out for some of the best phone call quality out there, not to mention fitting right in at the gym or on a run courtesy of their more durable build. They're competitively priced for what they give you, making them even better value when you find them at a discount.

— Ted Kritsonis, Contributor

Best Chromebook of 2022 — Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Over the past couple of years, Chromebooks have exploded in popularity, eating into a bit of Windows' and macOS' market share. Gone are the days when these were just primarily aimed at the education segment, and thanks to the power offered by Intel's 12th Gen chipsets, many of the best Chromebooks manage to rival Windows laptops in terms of performance.

Just take the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for example, with its 14-inch LCD touchscreen, convertible design, and plenty of ports to choose from. The Intel Core i5-1235U is not only one of the more performant processors out there, but it also brings compatibility with Google and Valve's ongoing push to bring Steam gaming to ChromeOS .

The Spin 714 isn't the flashiest Chromebook on the market, but that's just fine. You also won't find a built-in fingerprint scanner. But in terms of overall reliability, the Spin 714 could easily be the Chromebook you use for at least the next five years. It's also one of the few Chromebooks that feature a built-in USI stylus , something that we're seeing less and less of whenever a new batch of Chromebooks is released.

Runner-up: Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition

Framework managed to take the runner-up spot here just before time expired. Unlike some of the best Windows and Mac laptops, Framework's Laptop Chromebook Edition not only makes it easy to use more RAM and storage. But if your speakers stop working, or you accidentally crack the screen, you can actually replace it yourself.

Repairability is a big topic nowadays, and I don't know if there's a company that's doing it better in the laptop space than Framework. The biggest downside to this is the starting price. Asking $999 for a Chromebook is a tall task, even with all of the benefits of being able to upgrade and swap parts out. But on the other side of the coin, you could also swap out the mainboard in the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition when it’s time to upgrade, saving you money in the long run.

— Andrew Myrick, Senior Editor

Best Wi-Fi Router of 2022 — ASUS ZenWiFi Pro ET12

There were quite a few Wi-Fi routers that grabbed our attention in the past year including the Deco XE75 from TP-Link which proved that fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E tech needn’t be limited to massive and expensive (though very interesting) quad-band monsters like the Orbi RBKE963 . Most people would be perfectly happy with a cheap and basic router but if you’re a tech enthusiast like us, you want something with a little more flare, and if you can get it, some more performance.

The ASUS ZenWiFi Pro ET12 not only delivers on performance with a robust tri-band AXE11000 connection and mesh expandability but also managed to catch the eye of many of our staff members thanks to its confident design. Elementally, this router is little more than a plastic box but ASUS opted to encase some of the ET12’s antennas in an acrylic box with a small LED light show to take the design to the next level. It’s also true to the Zen branding with the circular design in its light show taking me back to the earliest Zenbooks with their concentric circle design. With the Zenfone 9 also making some waves of its own around Android Central, the Taiwanese tech company has reminded us that it’s not here to pick up the scraps, it’s playing to win.

— Samuel Contreras, Contributor

Best smart home device of 2022 — Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd Gen)

Considering the many controversies with security camera brands these days, we were glad that Google delivered its first wired video doorbell since 2018 to close out the year, giving us a refresh to our favorite model with far less baggage or likelihood of your Nest getting hacked compared to smaller brands.

The Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd Gen) improved the original Nest Hello ’s camera, giving you a slightly higher resolution and a taller 3:4 view that makes your porch more visible, helping you spot packages. The design is both more stylish and easier to install than the last version, and under the surface, it uses Google’s AI prowess to full effect for detecting people, packages, and familiar faces. The only downside is the high price and features locked behind a Nest Aware subscription, but the quality makes it worth the price.

— Michael Hicks, Senior Editor

Best streaming device of 2022 — Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

I’ve been using Chromecast since the very first model and have been keeping up with the devices and its updates ever since. Chromecast with Google TV is the most significant update yet to the lineup with a remote in the box and a user interface design that’s feature complete compared to any other streaming boxes on the market. With Google Assistant always ready to help, Chromecast with Google TV is the ultimate update to any TV with an HDMI port, which is most of them.

This year, Google finally released a 1080p version with a new low price tag. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is our favorite streaming device of 2022 because it manages to keep all of the most important Chromecast features intact while making the device more accessible to those that don’t want to spend much money upgrading an older TV. If 4K isn’t at the top of your list of TV needs, you can make your old TV last years longer with modern features, consistent software updates, and a responsive new remote. Also, keeping your old TV out of the garbage for another year or two is good for the environment.

— Samuel Contreras, Contributor

Best phone case/manufacturer of 2022 — Spigen/Caseology

We’ve seen some really beautiful cases from various bands this year, but one, in particular, did spectacularly well. Spigen Inc owns several sub-brands, with Spigen and Caseology taking the crown. This renowned case maker deserves a pat on the back and a standing ovation for retaining its high standards over the years. Neither Spigen nor Caseology has ever disappointed us, and both brands never fail to impress us with their diverse options either. From tough covers to creative wallet cases, Spigen has anything and everything for all the best Android phones .

While there are so many lovely phone covers from Spigen and Caseology, the Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Caseology Parallax for Galaxy Z Flip 4 wowed us. These cases never stop giving and check all the right boxes. You get beauty, brain, and brawn all together.

Runner-up: CASETiFY

CASETiFY has expanded its case lineup to include phones from Samsung and Google. There are many reasons why this brand is the second-best phone case maker of 2022. The sheer number of options for a single smartphone model is astonishing, to say the least. CASETiFY regularly partners up with cool franchises such as Star Wars , Harry Potter, and Toy Story to deliver some of the coolest, the geekiest phone covers one can think of. No one does colors and patterns like CASETiFY.

Although CASETiFY’s cases don’t adhere to rigorous military standards, each one is still robust enough to survive falls from 6.6ft high. Not to mention, the 10-day no-questions-asked return policy is extremely generous. On top of that, most CASETiFY products are made with 60% to 65% recycled materials.

— Namerah Saud Fatmi, Editor

Best streaming video service of 2022 — Netflix

2022 was a rocky year for video streaming. Over the last twelve months, it seems like nearly every big streaming service increased the price of their monthly plan or added some kind of ad-supported membership tier. Naturally, Netflix did both, much to the dismay of its millions of subscribers.

Despite this unwanted update (and a few other unpopular choices, such as an imminent crackdown on account sharing) Netflix still received the most votes as the best streaming service of the year, which says quite a lot. After all, in addition to those PR fumbles, this year also saw Netflix expanding its gaming capabilities and breaking viewership records with the newest season of Stranger Things . Love ‘em or hate ‘em, it appears that Netflix is here to stay.

Runner-up: Disney Plus

Just like Netflix, Disney Plus also raised prices and introduced an ad-supported plan in 2022, even going so far as to totally restructure the pricing of the popular Disney Bundle — which comes with instant access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu for one monthly fee. Nevertheless, Disney Plus reigns as one of the best streaming services around, bringing all the best content from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar together under one roof.

Currently boasting over 160 million subscribers worldwide, Disney Plus expanded its reach to much of the Middle East and Eastern Europe in 2022, plus they premiered a fresh bounty of hit original series, such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor.

— Patrick Farmer, Deals and Commerce Writer

Best streaming audio service of 2022 — Spotify

This isn’t too surprising. When it comes to music streaming, Spotify has been at the top for a while, and for good reason. The service boasts more than 82 million songs and has a ton of cool features that make it easy to find new songs, podcasts, and more. Spotify also makes it easy to collaborate with friends and family, blending playlists together to help bring your music tastes together. And if you want to have an impromptu karaoke session, Spotify’s real-time lyrics can help get the party started.

Spotify’s streaming prowess also extends to wearables, allowing you to stream playlists and tracks from your Wear OS watch . You can even download them for offline streaming, which is incredibly handy for Wi-Fi smartwatches.

This year, Spotify partnered with Google on Choice Billing, which speaks to the company’s commitment to giving users more control over their experience.

— Derrek Lee, News Editor

Best new Android app of 2022 — LumaFusion

It has been a great year for tech, both on the hardware and software side of the tech industry. LumaFusion is one of the biggest new apps that made headlines in the Android space. The professional video editing software for iOS has long been a source of jealousy for Android users, but 2022 changed all that. Equipped with a diverse set of tools and an intuitive UI, LumaFusion is easily the best video editing app for mobile devices.

It’s hard to talk about the best Android apps that launched in 2022 without mentioning Neeva. This lightweight and privacy-focused mobile browser was a breath of fresh air for all of us. In the age where our data is more vulnerable than ever, ad-free browsers like Neeva provide a crucial service. It may be all skin and bones, but that doesn’t undermine any of its functions whatsoever.

— Namerah Saud Fatmi, Editor

Best new Android game of 2022 — Marvel Snap

A solid selection of new mobile games hit the scene in 2022, some landing better than others. Diablo Immortal tried to make a case for itself, but its abominable monetization and god-awful grind left such a bad taste in my mouth, I can't in good conscious give it my vote for best of the year. I can, however, award that honor to Marvel Snap.

Possibly one of Marvel's best video game adaptions to date, Marvel Snap is a card-battling deck builder featuring a deluge of heroes and villains from the publisher's extensive history. In one-on-one PvP matchups, you face off against your opponent for control of the battlefield over the course of six turns. Changing zone conditions and different card abilities are where the game's strategic elements come into play, none more bombastic than the titular Snap.

The Snap is essentially a power move, whereby you stake your claim, and gamble your own rank, that you're going to win. If you're right and you win, you gain more points toward increasing your rank. But if you miscalculate and lose, you lose hard. It's a relatively simple concept that's very well executed, making for punchy, fast, fun gameplay. With a sizable 2023 roadmap of content still on the way, there's no better time to start stacking your own decks in Marvel Snap.

— Rachel Mogan, Contributor

Best new Quest game of 2022 — Among US VR port

We love any virtual reality game that brings people closer together since the medium can be so inherently isolating. Thankfully we saw a wide range of multiplayer games on the Quest, from co-op to MMOs to a port of the wildly popular murder mystery game, Among Us.

The Among Us VR port lovingly recreates the 2D original in 3D, letting you step into the crewmates’ spacesuits and repair The Skeld by hand, as you glance nervously over your shoulder on the lookout for imposters coming to murder you. This version adds proximity chat so you can talk with crewmates as you work, trying to get a feel for who’s hiding something or lulling people into a false sense of security as you prepare to kill them.

Best enjoyed if you have friends on the Quest to play with, Among Us VR also has a growing community of players, so you can dive into matches with strangers and prove your deductive or deceptive skills.

— Michael Hicks, Senior Editor