Pasadena, CA

fox9.com

Allina EMS crew meets twin babies it helped deliver inside ambulance

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly three months after delivering twin babies in an ambulance, two local EMS workers were formally introduced to the little girls that they helped bring into the world. For the babies’ parents, the meeting was also an opportunity to give thanks. It’s an unforgettable story...
ISANTI, MN
fox9.com

Kwanzaa celebrations continue in Minnesota

Kwanzaa celebrations are underway in the Twin Cities. Tuesday is day two of the seven-day holiday celebrating African American culture, with each day focusing on a different theme. The Cultural Wellness Center is kicking off celebrations by hosting two days of festivities at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

After deadly shooting, what is Mall of America’s safety plan going forward?

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three times over the last year, shots rang out in the Mall of America, sending shoppers and staff members running for cover. FOX 9 checked in with shoppers and asked the mall about its safety plan going forward. Nordstrom is back open three days after...
fox9.com

Stillwater vigil for George Musser: 'Hug the people that you love'

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - In blistering cold temperatures on Monday night, dozens of people joined family members of George Musser, the man found dead after a search Sunday in Stillwater, for a vigil to honor the young man's life. Musser was found dead on Christmas Day. His body was...
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

What the Southwest Airlines meltdown looked like at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were canceled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. And issues continued into Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, 79 flights had been canceled out of MSP along with 158...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Apple Valley hotel becomes victim of Bitcoin scam

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Employees at an Apple Valley hotel became the victim of a scam that involved paying for a shipment that never came with Bitcoin, authorities said. According to police, at 4:17 a.m. on Dec. 19, Apple Valley Police Department Sgt. David Engel responded to a...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

