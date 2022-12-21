Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Anti-Trump conservative David Brooks to discuss American society with LA Times columnist Patt Morrison on January 4D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
fox9.com
Down in the Valley announces location closing, asks where it should open next
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular record store and memorabilia shop has announced it will be closing its door in Crystal, while also soliciting input for where its followers think it should open next. Announced on its social media platforms and in an email to its VIP club members,...
fox9.com
Rogers woman receives kidney in a paired match donation chain
Mackenzie Meier never knew anything was wrong. Winter came and left leaving the 22-year-old dance instructor running from rehearsals to competitions. But by April, the exhaustion set in.
fox9.com
Allina EMS crew meets twin babies it helped deliver inside ambulance
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly three months after delivering twin babies in an ambulance, two local EMS workers were formally introduced to the little girls that they helped bring into the world. For the babies’ parents, the meeting was also an opportunity to give thanks. It’s an unforgettable story...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park residents without heat during single-digit temperatures
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some families in Brooklyn Park say they don't have a warm place to escape the cold. In Anne Okere's apartment, five space heaters are running because the heat is not. "The first night was really, really cold because I woke up to 44 degrees,"...
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Charging extension granted to review more evidence
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have been granted an extension to file charges against those they believe are responsible for a 19-year-old man's death in a deadly shooting at the Mall of America. On Tuesday, the Bloomington Police Department announced that a charging extension has been granted as evidence...
fox9.com
Kwanzaa celebrations continue in Minnesota
Kwanzaa celebrations are underway in the Twin Cities. Tuesday is day two of the seven-day holiday celebrating African American culture, with each day focusing on a different theme. The Cultural Wellness Center is kicking off celebrations by hosting two days of festivities at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.
fox9.com
After deadly shooting, what is Mall of America’s safety plan going forward?
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three times over the last year, shots rang out in the Mall of America, sending shoppers and staff members running for cover. FOX 9 checked in with shoppers and asked the mall about its safety plan going forward. Nordstrom is back open three days after...
fox9.com
Stillwater vigil for George Musser: 'Hug the people that you love'
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - In blistering cold temperatures on Monday night, dozens of people joined family members of George Musser, the man found dead after a search Sunday in Stillwater, for a vigil to honor the young man's life. Musser was found dead on Christmas Day. His body was...
fox9.com
What the Southwest Airlines meltdown looked like at MSP Airport
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were canceled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. And issues continued into Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, 79 flights had been canceled out of MSP along with 158...
fox9.com
Five people arrested in connection with deadly Mall of America shooting
Bloomington Police announced the arrested of five people — three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old males —in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America that left a teenager dead on Friday night. Police believe the shooter is in custody.
fox9.com
Apple Valley hotel becomes victim of Bitcoin scam
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Employees at an Apple Valley hotel became the victim of a scam that involved paying for a shipment that never came with Bitcoin, authorities said. According to police, at 4:17 a.m. on Dec. 19, Apple Valley Police Department Sgt. David Engel responded to a...
fox9.com
Attempted McDonald’s robbery nets ghost gun recovery in Carver County: police
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An attempted robbery of a McDonald’s in Waconia led police to recovering a "ghost gun" – one without a serial number that makes it hard for law enforcement to track, and often used to commit various crimes. According to police, on Dec....
fox9.com
Busy post-Christmas travel day disrupted by flight cancellations at MSP and nationwide
A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were cancelled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
fox9.com
Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
fox9.com
Southwest Airline's cancellations continuing to cause problems
A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were canceled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
fox9.com
Oakdale police officer accused of making harassing phone calls to sovereign citizen under surveillance
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Oakdale police officer is charged with harassment for allegedly making a series of phone calls while on a surveillance operation, Washington County officials announced on Friday. Officer Charles Nelson, age 41, is accused of using an app to make dozens of anonymous calls while...
