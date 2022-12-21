PLAIN DEALING, La. - The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their entire water system. The advisory is for all Plain Dealing water customers. Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency loss of power to their automated groundwater well control panel at approximately 4:45 this morning. Maintenance crews responded and were able to power up the wells and begin refilling the water storage tank. As a result the majority of Plain Dealing water customers may have experienced low water pressure. The tank is currently filling and pressure will increase shortly.

