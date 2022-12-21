At 7:00am on December 23, 2022 Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level two snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are extremely hazardous due to still falling snow and high winds. With the wind picking up in outlying areas and temperatures still below freezing many roads are down to one lane and are drifting quickly. Some east west roads in the Northern portion of the county are impassable. Road crews will continue working throughout the day to clear the roads. Motorists should be mindful of temporary white out conditions and being able to see where the road ends and the ditch begins, especially after dark. Be alert for cars going into ditches and medians. If you must drive, use extreme caution and allow yourself extra time. Only travel that is essential, or of an emergency nature, should be attempted.

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO