korncountry.com
More snow is possible for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) has given an update on the result of the recent winter storm and what to expect with a new weather system moving into the area on Monday. Bartholomew County travel status has been downgraded to an Advisory Level, per BCEM. Roads have...
cbs4indy.com
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
Fox 59
Dangerous wind chills, cold Christmas in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures around zero with wind chills well below zero once again. We climb to double digits today but we remain below freezing for the next several days. Winter headlines continue. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m....
WISH-TV
Road conditions, winter weather advisory
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After snow fell across central Indiana Thursday night, coupled with strong winds and below-freezing temperatures, winter storm warnings are still in effect Saturday morning. Most roadways have been treated with salt and plowed for those traveling around Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Department of Public Works. Although...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve!
Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve - FOX59 Weather - Indianapolis, Indiana - @TuckerWeather. Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve - FOX59 Weather - Indianapolis, Indiana - @TuckerWeather. Tips lead Indy police to kidnapped Ohio infant. Tips lead Indy police to kidnapped...
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Friday trash, recycle collection canceled due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the...
Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard. City leaders and public health officials said the storm's expected sub-zero...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
cbs4indy.com
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather. Some homes can easily lose power with strong winds and propane can be a great resource for staying warm. Space heaters run on it and it’s also useful to cook food on your grill.
WIBC.com
Brutal Cold & Life-Threatening Road Conditions – Thursday NWS Update
STATEWIDE — The winter storm has made its way to the Hoosier State, and the National Weather Service in Indianapolis has the latest information you need about this upcoming forecast. “As the front moves through, temperatures will drop to near freezing,” said Meteorologist Mike Koch with the National Weather...
Southwest Indy family waits for maintenance to repair apartment's furnace
INDIANAPOLIS — We're experiencing the kind of weather where you can't be without heat for too long. Unfortunately, that's just what one southwest side family is enduring. Their apartment furnace hasn't worked for two days. The Christmas presents are under the tree, but all Kangi Adade and his family...
iheart.com
Marion County is NOW on a Level 2 Snow Advisory!
At 7:00am on December 23, 2022 Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level two snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are extremely hazardous due to still falling snow and high winds. With the wind picking up in outlying areas and temperatures still below freezing many roads are down to one lane and are drifting quickly. Some east west roads in the Northern portion of the county are impassable. Road crews will continue working throughout the day to clear the roads. Motorists should be mindful of temporary white out conditions and being able to see where the road ends and the ditch begins, especially after dark. Be alert for cars going into ditches and medians. If you must drive, use extreme caution and allow yourself extra time. Only travel that is essential, or of an emergency nature, should be attempted.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
cbs4indy.com
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are down to just one lane with snow blowing into drifts.
wamwamfm.com
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.
A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
readthereporter.com
Fishers wants you to stay safe during winter storm
The City of Fishers offers the following information so you can keep yourself, your family, your pets, and your neighbors safe during the extreme cold over the next few days. For life-threatening emergencies, call 9-1-1. Sign up for Smart911, a tool Fishers’ public safety teams use to share information and...
