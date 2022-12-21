ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC Sports

Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
CINCINNATI, OH
Purdy still paying his dues after taking over as 49ers' QB

Although Brock Purdy has become a household name ever since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the rookie knows he still has to pay his dues. In speaking to reporters Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his command of the 49ers' locker room as a rookie and explained he still is working to earn his NFL stripes, despite acting and playing like a seasoned veteran.
Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude toward the Pro Bowl.
TAMPA, FL
Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game

The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
DALLAS, TX
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
WASHINGTON STATE
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
DALLAS, TX
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders

The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
What we learned as 49ers beat Commanders, win eighth straight

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers extended their hot streak Saturday on a day in which unbearably cold weather was the story around most of the rest of the NFL. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued his steady play with a pair of touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle in the 49ers’ 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
DALLAS, TX
Ask Papa: Purdy is 'complete package' as 49ers' long-term QB

Is Brock Purdy the 49ers' long-term answer at the quarterback position? Greg Papa certainly believes so. On the latest "Ask Papa" segment, the 49ers broadcaster was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco what he has seen from the rookie that leads him to believe Purdy has a chance to be San Francisco's long-term answer at the position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robert Saleh on what’s next at QB: We’ll figure it all out on Monday

After Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team’s offensive struggles are “a collective thing” that includes the run game, offensive line and coaching staff. Saleh’s right about the wholesale problems on offense, but most of the attention was...
Purdy jokingly says Kittle 'stole' 34-yard TD from McCloud

Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers' quarterback didn't. After San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle's two touchdown receptions wasn't intended for the All-Pro tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

