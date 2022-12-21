Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jump For Joy: New Trampoline Park Opening in New Hartford
Over the summer, residents of Central New York received the news that Rockin' Jump abruptly closed in New Hartford. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. Good news! It will be reopening with a new name, new owners, and an...
Can You Name the Christmas Song From Waterville Photographer’s Adorable Acorn Photos
Want to play a game? Name the Christmas song in a series of acorn photos. Every day Jody Hildreth posts a new Acorn Whimsy photo on social media depicting a Christmas Song. Some are simple while others are a little challenging. Can you name them all?. Hildreth is an elementary...
Here’s Where You Can Grab Free Christmas Dinner In Central New York
Are you looking for free Christmas dinner here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley? Look no further than Franco's Pizza in Ilion. Each and every year Franco's in Ilion tries to make live a little easier for everyone by providing a free meal for Christmas. While you're wallets are hurting from the shopping of gifts, and let's be real, groceries, this may be the perfect meal to help not break the bank. They do this according to their Facebook page, to give back to the community and provide a happy warm place for those who might not be as lucky this year:
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
Have You Seen ‘Pottersville,’ the Netflix Holiday Movie Shot in CNY?
If you're looking for a different kind of holiday movie to enjoy on Netflix this season, you might want to try Pottersville, the 2017 comedy shot in Hamilton, New York. Pottersville is a little out there. It's not a particularly good movie, but it has some big name actors in it, and it's cool to see Central New York represented in all its winter glory. Saranac root beer even makes a cameo appearance:
Lucky CNY Lottery Player Gets Early Christmas Gift, Wins Nearly 20 Grand
3-11-18-24-38 The ticket was sold in Onondaga County at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool, New York. It's worth $18,273.00. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, December 20 drawing is up to $465 million. That would make a even nicer Christmas present. Do you have your ticket yet? You can even buy one without leaving home? There's now an app for that.
Up to Foot of Snow to Kick Off Work Week in Northern Oneida County
Sick of snow yet? Up to a foot may fall in Central New York, with more on the way leading up to Christmas Day. If Mondays aren't bad enough, we'll start this one with advisories and warnings in place for more snow. Northern Oneida County Snow. A Lake Effect Snow...
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Xmas Wreath on Fire
This will probably land him on the naughty list this year. Officials say a New York state man was arrested after starting a fire inside a church. Sources say the man was later arrested and charged with arson. While some religious practices recognize burning of Christmas trees as part of tradition each year, we're not exactly sure what prompted this man to light up.
Another Popular Retailer In New Hartford Is Closing – Which One?
It's the end of an era for another popular retailer in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. This time, it impacts parents and their children. Signs are up in the mall that indicate Children's Place will be closing in January of 2023. The Children’s Place closed seven stores during the...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0