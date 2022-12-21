ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Lite 98.7

Here’s Where You Can Grab Free Christmas Dinner In Central New York

Are you looking for free Christmas dinner here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley? Look no further than Franco's Pizza in Ilion. Each and every year Franco's in Ilion tries to make live a little easier for everyone by providing a free meal for Christmas. While you're wallets are hurting from the shopping of gifts, and let's be real, groceries, this may be the perfect meal to help not break the bank. They do this according to their Facebook page, to give back to the community and provide a happy warm place for those who might not be as lucky this year:
ILION, NY
Lite 98.7

Have You Seen ‘Pottersville,’ the Netflix Holiday Movie Shot in CNY?

If you're looking for a different kind of holiday movie to enjoy on Netflix this season, you might want to try Pottersville, the 2017 comedy shot in Hamilton, New York. Pottersville is a little out there. It's not a particularly good movie, but it has some big name actors in it, and it's cool to see Central New York represented in all its winter glory. Saranac root beer even makes a cameo appearance:
HAMILTON, NY
Lite 98.7

Lucky CNY Lottery Player Gets Early Christmas Gift, Wins Nearly 20 Grand

3-11-18-24-38 The ticket was sold in Onondaga County at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool, New York. It's worth $18,273.00. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, December 20 drawing is up to $465 million. That would make a even nicer Christmas present. Do you have your ticket yet? You can even buy one without leaving home? There's now an app for that.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Xmas Wreath on Fire

This will probably land him on the naughty list this year. Officials say a New York state man was arrested after starting a fire inside a church. Sources say the man was later arrested and charged with arson. While some religious practices recognize burning of Christmas trees as part of tradition each year, we're not exactly sure what prompted this man to light up.
ROME, NY
Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

