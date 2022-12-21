Steve Cohen after locking up Carlos Correa deal while on vacation: 'This puts us over the top'

If it wasn’t already obvious, Steve Cohen isn’t messing around.

The Mets owner, who had already committed nearly half a billion dollars in free agency this winter, pulled off the stunner of the offseason early Tuesday morning when he reportedly swooped in to grab Carlos Correa after his deal with the Giants fell through over an issue with his medicals.

Now, after there was fairly universal agreement that the Mets still desperately needed one more big bat in the middle of the lineup, Cohen has given his team just that, adding arguably the top free agent infielder on a 12-year, $315 million deal.

“We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told MLB insider Jon Heyman after pulling off the move from vacation in Hawaii . “This was important…This puts us over the top. This is a good team. I hope it’s a good team!”

It is a team that won 101 games last season, added a bonafide star to the left side of the infield, and replaced their oft-injured ace with the reigning AL Cy Young winner. A “good team” is likely a massive understatement by its owner, who has gone on a spending tear that leaves no doubt about his intent: win a title at all costs.

