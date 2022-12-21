ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony’s stunning OLED TV is $900 off in this last-minute deal

By Rory Mellon
 6 days ago

One of our favorite deals of the Black Friday sales period has just returned courtesy of Best Buy’s last-minute holiday savings. This is your second chance to score a massive discount on a stunning Sony OLED TV.

Right now, the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV is on sale for $999 at Best Buy . That’s $900 off its full retail price of $1,899, and it’s also the lowest price ever for this particular model. This same deal was last spotted during the Black Friday weekend, and we’re thrilled to see Best Buy offering this saving once again.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A80J OLED TV: was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy
Quick! This 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV has been slashed a massive $900 at Best Buy. That's a huge saving on one of our favorite ever TVs. It packs a wealth of premium features including HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful 4K upscaler and all the Smart TV features you could want courtesy of the Google TV OS. View Deal

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re huge fans of the Sony Bravia XR A80J. In fact, we currently rank it as one of the best TVs you can buy, period. And that’s no small feat as we test dozens of TVs a year. In our glowing Sony Bravia XR A80J review , we praised just about every aspect of this television. We labeled it “the TV of the future” and also awarded it an Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

We rate this OLED TV so highly primarily because it’s packed with the premium features that we look for in a top-end TV. It offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, seriously impressive 4K upscaling for non-Ultra HD content, and access to all the best streaming services via Google TV. That’s one of our favorite smart TV operating systems. Google TV outclasses the likes of Fire TV by offering a slick interface that does a remarkably good job of surfacing content you’ll actually want to watch.

This Sony TV is also impressive when it comes to audio. This is primarily because Sony has take full advantage of Acoustic Surface Audio Plus technology to turn the entire screen into a speaker. Remarkably, Sony has managed to stuff this OLED TV with all these premium features while still keeping the overall design impressively slim. And it should go without saying but the picture quality is truly stunning thanks to the OLED panel.

At launch, we noted that the eye-watering MSRP was perhaps the fatal flaw of the Sony Bravia XR A80J range but we’re thrilled that the price has been slowly dropping in recent months. Now with a $900 discount, this OLED TV is in a more comfortable price bracket and we can recommend it with almost zero reservations.

If you want to consider some alternatives before committing to a purchase, we’ve got a comprehensive roundup of the best cheap TV deals . And if you’re after more than just a new television before the holidays, why not also have a look at our Christmas deals page and best last-minute gifts hub for more great ideas.

