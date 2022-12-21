Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Fuyang Yangbei Lake Wetland Ecological Hotel // Shulin Architectural Design
The Swallow House locates on the two islands at the center of the Yangpi Wetland Park, featuring a unique landscape and good privacy. The seven small houses, surrounded by the water and vegetations, are distributed at appropriate intervals along the edge of the small islands so that each has a spectacular view.
architizer.com
8 Ways Architects Shook up Commercial Design in 2022
Architizer's 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Final Entry Deadline of January 27th, 2023, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. The commercial landscape has long been a barometer for economic prosperity. Throughout history, we’ve been inclined to build bigger, bolder, brasher. However, the modern demands of our buildings of commerce have become increasingly nuanced. Our experiences of space, as workers and consumers, have been put under the microscope, while commitments to sustainability and inclusivity have set new standards for design.
architizer.com
Caribbean Courtyard Villa // Studio Saxe
Studio Saxe weaves tropical pergola in the jungle of the Caribbean coast of Puerto Viejo, Limon. Pavilions were joined through a woven network of pergolas that blend with the jungle creating a sense of unity through an internal courtyard. Design. We designed a strategy of aggregation by creating a network...
architizer.com
New Year Forecast: 7 Trending Architectural Materials to Watch in 2023
For its 11th season, Architizer has created a suite of sustainability-focused A+Awards recognizing designers working toward a better future. Start your submission today. Choosing the right material has always been a significant step in realizing any architectural feat. Material choice not only impacts the formal, structural and aesthetic qualities of a structure, it equally impacts the surrounding environment. And with a growing emphasis on ecological responsibility and ethical design, architects are constantly in search of innovative and sustainable material alternatives. With the climate crisis at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the architectural community has banded together in a collaborative effort to ameliorate the built environment. This has been done especially through the exploration of ecologically-responsible building materials. Listed below are seven materials that have gained momentum this past year and are likely to dominate the architectural lexicon in 2023.
architizer.com
House Zero // ICON
Inventing Architecture. ICON’s House Zero sets the standard for what 3D printing can bring to the world. Constructed by ICON, pioneer in advanced construction technologies and large-scale 3D printing robotics, “House Zero,” was 3D printed by a 9500 pound robot and designed by the award-winning firm, Lake|Flato Architects known for their sustainable designs.
Comments / 0