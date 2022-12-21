For its 11th season, Architizer has created a suite of sustainability-focused A+Awards recognizing designers working toward a better future. Start your submission today. Choosing the right material has always been a significant step in realizing any architectural feat. Material choice not only impacts the formal, structural and aesthetic qualities of a structure, it equally impacts the surrounding environment. And with a growing emphasis on ecological responsibility and ethical design, architects are constantly in search of innovative and sustainable material alternatives. With the climate crisis at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the architectural community has banded together in a collaborative effort to ameliorate the built environment. This has been done especially through the exploration of ecologically-responsible building materials. Listed below are seven materials that have gained momentum this past year and are likely to dominate the architectural lexicon in 2023.

1 DAY AGO